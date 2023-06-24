President Bola Tinubu has stated the reason for the suspension and arrest of the Godwin Emefiele, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking during an interactive session with Nigerians residing in France and neighbouring countries on Friday, President Tinubu said the financial system was rotten under Emefiele.

The President revealed that many of those living outside the country were unable to send money to their parents and relatives due to the multiple exchange rates, saying that is gone now.

He said, “Then the financial system was rotten. Few people made bags of money and then you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows. But that is gone now. It’s gone.

“The man is in the hands of the authorities. Something is being done about that. They will sort themselves out.”

Tinubu had on June 9, suspended Emefiele to allow for investigation into some allegations leveled against the CBN former governor.

Emefiele was subsequently arrested in Lagos State and flown to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, by the Department of State Services where he is being interrogated.

