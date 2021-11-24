Why Dr GD Might Become The Biggest Content Creator In Africa

TAIWO STANLEY ETINOSA popularly known as Dr GD is a Nigerian content creator and Comedian whose career as a social media content creator took off in 2020 after 4 years of making content.

Reports has it that Dr. GD, despite his gargantuan love for film and comedy skit making never wanted to be an actor even after he started his entertainment company and production house, GD Comedy as his primary vision was only to build a platform that would help promote people with the talent to act or sing, but have no support to help push themselves up the ladders of success in the much saturated entertainment industry.

However, Dr. GD accidentally became an actor in 2016 when one of his lead actors failed to show up on filming day, and Dr. GD ended up playing the lead role and to everyone’s surprise, he did amazingly well. This would soon make people coerce him into acting and he eventually yield. An action that would soon change his life for good in few years.

After getting started in acting professionally in 2016 he played lead roles in most of his comedy and motivational videos in 2016 and in

2017, one of his videos titled, “My Man” went viral and gained over 36million views across social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram etc.

Dr. GD then moved on to create another comedy skit titled “THE FEAR OF SOLDIER” which he again, played the lead role and the video again went viral still in 2017.

All was going well with his career as a content creator and actor, but it wasn’t long before something not so good happened in 2018 which led to him pausing content making for over a year. This would lead to Dr. GD losing many followers across his social media handles. Whatsoever happened which led to Dr. GD pausing content making for a year till date remains a mystery as Dr. GD as never talked about it openly.

However, in 2020 Dr. GD made a big Come Back on social media, an action that kindled great joy in the heart of his loyal fans who patiently waited for his return.

With all said above, one might be tempted to ask, “How did someone who paused content making for one year after just managing to get discovered on social media in a niche saturated by thousands if not millions of people become the Fastest Growing Content Creator in Africa?”

Well, turns out that Dr. GD might during his absence on social media have been studying the social media Algorithm and the art of making viral contents and had mastered it pretty well as he would on his return in 2020 published viral content with millions of views back-to-back on Facebook and rose from 30k followers to over 1million followers on Facebook in just over 11 months in 2020 and become the 2020 most viewed content Creator in West Africa. One of Dr, GD’s top videos of 2020 is:

THE ABANDONED MONEY BAG – Over 80million Views Not only did the video go viral with tens of millions of views, the video also broke a record in Africa being the first most viewed video in a minute on Facebook Watch in Africa with over 25k viewers the premier of the video on Facebook Watch in Africa.

And the first video to gain 15 million views in 24 hours in Africa Now if you think that was great, then Dr. GD’s next level of success, (What I call GD’s 2021 Mega Success) will shock you.

In 2021 one Dr. GD took his viral content making skills to a whole new level, making lots of easy-to-understand videos with great storylines making his videos resonate with many people from around the world. From inspirational, to motivational and funny contents, Dr. GD records great amount of success, getting tens and hundreds of millions of views on most of his videos since the beginning of 2021 till date.

Aside his video going viral back-to-back, Dr. GD has rose from 1million followers to almost 5million followers in just 11 months. As at the time of writing this article, his follower base sits at 4.8million followers on Facebook. Amazing, isn’t it?

One of his top videos of 2021 is titled, “MONEY ON GROUND” and it sits at a whooping 180million views on Facebook as at the time of writing this article and may have hit 200million views as you are reading. This is how successful of a content Creator Dr.GD has become in just under 2 years since his return to content making.

His achievements in the African Content Making Industry are unprecedented as no other African content creator before him has achieved such level of success on Facebook in such a short period of time.

With this level of success and consistency, it is safe to say that Dr. GD might just be on his way to becoming the biggest African Content Creator on Facebook. Only time will tell.

Nonetheless, let us know what you think of Dr. GD and his success in Social Media content Making.