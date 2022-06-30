Why do young people turn to drug abuse?

Your Mental Health
By Tribune Online
Why do young people turn to drug abuse?, Emotional challenges of single parenthood, Dementia: Mental health needs of the elderly, seeing a mental health professional, The emotional turmoil of loved ones after a suicide, Schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, caring for the elderly with dementia, The epidemic of loneliness, Maternal Mental Health Day: May 4, Emotional impact of intimate partner violence, Making sense of intimate partner violence, World Health Day: Our planet, Fear, anxiety and phobias, Is mental illness a spiritual problem?, Clarifying misconceptions about mental disorders (1) , Single parenthood and its emotional difficulties, Should we decriminalise suicidal attempts , Random Acts of Kindness Day, Why do young people turn to drug abuse? (II), Psychological trauma of kidnapping, Pioneering role of Lagos State, Olu Jacobs, dementia and caregiving burden, Entering the New Year with emotional intelligence, Transiting into 2022, Human relationships and emotional wellbeing, Bullying and aggressive behaviours in children, Children in the eye of the storm, persons with mental illness, Menopause and the emotional wellbeing of women, mental health in the workplace, Why you should be nice to people, Care-giving burden for persons with mental health problems, Ending police brutality protests , Mental health needs of the elderly, October 10 World Mental Health Day: Mental health in an unequal world, How should we deal with negative emotions?, Attempted suicide and Nigeria’s laws, Adoption and your emotional wellbeing (Part I), Myths about suicide, Adolescent suicide and suicide prevention, Adoption and your emotional well-being, aged parent suffers from dementia, Naomi Osaka and the challenges of mental health, How can we promote emotional wellbeing Dementia, drugs, illness Intimate Partner Violence, with autism, of ignorance, anxiety and phobias, COVID-19, pressure on children, Resilience, SUPPORTING NURSES, emotional, new year, Your Mental health, Jibril Abdulmalik , sunflower, probation notice, emotional wellbeing, husband, lost job, helping hand, children and adolescents, young persons, Phone, smart phone, psychological distress, class teacher, emotional consequences, depressed, Suicide Prevention, mental health awareness, sleep, sexual, emotional trauma, ED Agnes, Dyslexia, stress, Autism, mental health problems, partner violence, parents, sickle cell, psychosocial disability, mental illness, mental health, bisola, infertility, family, mental health professional, mental health, police brutality, emotional, lootings, ASUU strike, child disability, dementia, mental health, 2021, single parenthood, love letter, mental health in work place, Homeless ‘mad men’, Lamidi, emotional well-being, Narcissistic Personality Disorder, (Mental) health is wealth, World Autism Day, Psychological trauma of kidnapping, mental health challenges, Erectile dysfunction and emotional well-being, International Boys Day, International Boys Day, Can mental illness be treated in hospitals?

Akin and Abdul are room-mates in the University. Akin is quiet, shy and easy going while Abdul is more outgoing, has numerous friends and is usually very popular wherever he goes. In terms of academic performance, Akin is more studious and has always had excellent grades. Abdul on the other hand, usually skips classes and becomes frantic during exams. His performance is consistently poor and he is at risk of being withdrawn from the University. Akin secretly wishes to be as confident and popular as Abdul, and begins to tag along with him. However, Abdul smokes cigarettes and told Akin that it makes you cool. So Akin starts to smoke too. They become inseparable and are always together. Akin finally begins to enjoy some popularity too, and is hailed wherever he goes. The other friends of Abdul are Tobi and Fola.

Tobi: Guys, there is a party tonight and we really need to show up and make an impact. There will be lots of drinks, girls and fun.

Fola: Correct, I trust you to always have all the information about the ‘happening’ places. So let’s head out to the venue.

Akin: But guys, we have a test tomorrow. Maybe we should get some studying done, so we are prepared for the test.

The trio of Tobi, Fola and Abdul exchange glances and then burst out laughing.

Tobi: In between bouts of convulsive laughter, ‘but when will you ever relax and enjoy life now.’ ‘Na only you dey this school?’

Fola: But Akin, I thought you were already a man. Forget the test, let’s go and catch some fun.

Akin: Feeling chastised and embarrassed but not wanting to appear like a weakling, ‘Okay, I will go with you guys’.

Abdul: ‘Ehn heen. Now you are talking.’ Thumps Akin on the back. ‘Correct guy’.


Fola: Guys I have some new tablets and some sharp cannabis. Let’s hit up and then be on our way.

Akin: ‘What tablets? Cannabis? You mean like Indian hemp?’ ‘No, no, no, count me out.’

Tobi: Visibly angry, ‘Abdul why do you keep bringing this ‘learner’ around us? I don’t like it at all. Please maybe you and this ‘baby’ should excuse us so that we the real men can have some fun.’

Akin: ‘Don’t worry guys; I think it is clear to me now that I don’t really belong here. I will excuse myself and head back to the hostel.’ Enjoy yourselves.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why do young people turn to drugs?

Adolescents and young people generally are very sensitive to peer group influences and desire social acceptance from their peers. They do not want to be mocked or disliked by their peers. Thus, it is a phase where things such as facial appearance (worrying excessively over pimples), hairstyles, getting a tattoo, dressing styles, choice of music and so on are almost entirely aimed at successfully blending in with the group and being considered ‘sharp’ and ‘hip.’

Thus, strong peer pressure plays a vital role in determining whether or not a young person will turn to drugs. In the example above, Akin was almost on the verge of joining up and could very easily have been lured into taking drugs. Other risk factors include a family background where there is very little love and affection or where they feel neglected; low self-esteem and self-control; poor community networks or social support; high levels of aggressiveness and the need to fight always – which is common in poor and overcrowded neighbourhoods; as well as availability of drugs. Particularly in our cities today, where almost every street corner and our motor parks are ‘sure banker’ sites for obtaining drug supplies: alcohol, cannabis sedatives, stimulants, cough syrup (with codeine) e.t.c. It is most unfortunate that some of our young and popular musicians now also release albums which present use of drugs as cool.

 

Who is at risk?

Every young person, male or female, and regardless of socio-economic status or religious standing of the parents may be at risk. Parents and caregivers need to identify that the risk is clearly present and they need to be very much on the alert to scrutinize the type of company they keep; where they are at any time of the day e.t.c. Adult caregivers should strive to maintain an open, non-judgmental and confidential relationship with their wards, so they can confide and trust you. Patiently engage and point out errors of judgement to them, instead of just getting mad at them. Schools should also ensure that the school environment is a drug free zone, where children can learn and study without the hazards of drug abuse.

 

This article in reproduced in commemoration of World Drug Abuse Awareness Day: June 26th

You might also like
Your Mental Health

Emotional challenges of single parenthood

Your Mental Health

Dementia: Mental health needs of the elderly

Your Mental Health

Frequently asked questions about seeing a mental health professional

Your Mental Health

The emotional turmoil of loved ones after a suicide

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More