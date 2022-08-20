Why do you need 8 hours of sleep at night as an adult?

The need for all adults to get adequate hours of quality sleep at night cannot be overemphasized since getting a good night’s sleep is very vital to one’s wellbeing.

According to sleep experts, most adults need 7 or more hours of good-quality sleep on a regular schedule each night. It is also worthwhile to know that getting enough sleep isn’t only about the total hours of sleep but the timing also matters.

Since your overall well-being and productivity are hinged on the quality of sleep you get daily as an adult, discussed in this article are reasons you need to ensure you get eight hours of daily sleep as an adult, especially during the nighttime.

1. It helps maintain your immune system

Adults who get 8 hours of sleep each night rarely fall sick because sleeping appropriately helps build their immune systems. Depriving yourself of the adequate hours of sleep your body requires daily can be detrimental to your immune system and body functioning in general.

So, if as an adult you’re frequently getting less than eight hours of sleep a night, then there is a possibility you’re setting yourself up for the future.

Studies have even found that those who sleep less than seven hours a night are three times more likely to develop a cold than those who sleep over eight.

2. It helps you maintain a healthy weight

According to Healthline.com, if you’re trying to lose weight, the amount of sleep you get may be just as important as your diet and exercise.

Short sleep, usually defined as fewer than 6–7 hours, has been repeatedly linked to a higher body mass index (BMI) and weight gain.

One analysis of 20 studies including 300,000 people found a 41% increased obesity risk among adults who slept fewer than 7 hours per night. Another study found short sleep duration to be significantly associated with greater waist circumference, which is an indicator of the accumulation of belly fat.

So, sleeping for 8 hours daily is a great way to maintain a healthy weight.

3. It helps you boost your memory

As an adult, getting eight hours of sleep each night helps boost your memory. Since, adulthood can be quite demanding most of the time, having a good memory will surely be a plus to enhance your productivity.





A good night’s sleep can also help protect and strengthen your memory. Research has shown that those who don’t get their eight hours have a harder time receiving information, judging situations and accessing previously learned information.

4. It lessens your chances of developing depression

The rate at which people get depressed these days is quite frightening. So, in order to guarantee your mental health, it is important you get your eight hours of sleep each night.

Mental health issues, such as depression, are incredibly strongly linked to poor sleep quality. In fact, around 90 per cent of people with depression complain about the quality of their sleep.

This, therefore, gives you yet another reason to make bedtime one of the most important moments of your day.

5. It may help moderate your appetite

Seeing the amount some adults eat at times can be frightening. If you have noticed over time that your food intake is not normal, this then can be a result of a lack of adequate sleep.

Getting enough sleep may help prevent increases in calorie intake and appetite that can happen when you’re sleep deprived.

Many studies have found that people who are sleep deprived report having an increased appetite and a higher daily calorie intake. So, getting that 8 hours of sleep can help moderate your appetite.

6. It reduces stress and boost your mood

Getting 8 hours of sleep daily as an adult is a good way of reducing stress and boosting your mood.

What your brain does while you sleep is process your emotions. Having adequate night’s sleep helps your mind to recognize and react the right way. When you cut that short, you tend to have more negative emotional reactions and fewer positive ones.

Not getting eighthours of sleep each night can be the reason why you are always moody and grumpy.

7. Lower your risk for serious health problems, like diabetes and heart disease

According to WebMD.com, while you sleep, your blood pressure goes down, giving your heart and blood vessels a bit of a rest. The less sleep you get, the longer your blood pressure stays up during a 24-hour cycle. High blood pressure can lead to heart disease, including stroke.

Studies have also shown that a single night of inadequate sleep in people who have existing hypertension can cause elevated blood pressure throughout the following day.

This effect explains the correlation between poor sleep and cardiovascular disease and stroke. For example, one study found that sleeping too little (less than six hours) or too much (more than nine hours) increased the risk of coronary heart disease in women.

Also, researchers have found that insufficient sleep may lead to type 2 diabetes.

You only live once, so creating time to get 8 hours of sleep daily out of your busy schedule will not harm you but will be of great help since your overall wellbeing and productivity are hinged on the quality of sleep you get daily as an adult.

For more ideas on sleep, read why you should sleep in the nude

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE