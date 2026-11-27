Two bottles sit on a shop shelf. They have different brand names, different packaging and different prices. Yet both may have come from the same factory.

This happens in many industries, from skincare and clothing to food and electronics. Many brands do not own the factories that make their products. Instead, they focus on designing, marketing and selling, while manufacturers handle production.

This arrangement allows different brands to sell products made by the same factory. But the products are not always identical. Their ingredients, materials, designs and quality can differ depending on what each brand orders.

Understanding how this works means looking at the different manufacturing arrangements, how brands make money and the risks involved.

The factory behind the label

A brand and the factory that makes its products are not always the same company. Many businesses hire manufacturers to produce goods for them. This arrangement is known as contract manufacturing, or co-manufacturing.

One industry guide describes this model as common across consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, electronics and food production.

The manufacturer may produce goods for several brands, while each brand sells them under its own name. This means customers may not know that products carrying different labels came from the same facility.

Contract manufacturing: Your design, their machines

In contract manufacturing, a brand provides the idea and specifications, while the factory produces the item according to its requirements.

The brand may provide its own formula, design or technical specifications. The manufacturer then uses its equipment and production facilities to make the product.

This is similar to hiring a tailor to sew clothes from a pattern you provide. The tailor supplies the skill and equipment, but the design comes from you.

Developing a product this way can take months because it may require testing, adjustments and approval before production begins. It can also involve higher minimum orders. However, producing larger quantities may reduce the cost of each unit.

Private label: An existing product with your name

Private labelling starts with a product the manufacturer already knows how to make. The brand chooses from the factory’s existing product range, then sells the selected product under its own name.

The brand may be able to change the packaging, design, ingredients or formula, depending on the manufacturer’s services.

This arrangement is usually faster and cheaper to launch than developing a completely new product.

Some manufacturers also offer exclusive arrangements, allowing a brand to make changes that prevent other customers from selling the exact same version.

However, manufacturers do not always use the term in the same way. Before placing an order, ask what changes are possible and whether other brands can buy the same product.

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White label: The same product, different names

White labelling is a straightforward arrangement in which a manufacturer produces a standard product and sells it to different businesses.

Each business adds its own brand name and packaging before selling it to customers.

For example, one manufacturer could produce a standard skincare product for several businesses. Each business sells it under a different name, even though the basic product comes from the same production line.

White labelling is often cheaper and faster because the product is already developed. However, it gives brands less room to distinguish themselves through the product itself.

A useful question to ask is whether other businesses can buy the same product and sell it under their own names. If they can, the arrangement may be white labelling.

OEM and ODM: Who owns the design?

OEM stands for original equipment manufacturer, while ODM means original design manufacturer. The terms describe different relationships between a manufacturer and the business selling the finished product.

An OEM generally manufactures products based on designs or specifications provided by another company. The buyer may own the design, while the manufacturer handles production.

An ODM, on the other hand, develops and manufactures a product that another company can brand and sell. The manufacturer usually contributes more of the original design work.

However, these terms are not used consistently across industries. Some suppliers use OEM and ODM differently, so the labels alone do not establish who owns the design or whether the manufacturer can sell it to other businesses.

Before signing an agreement, confirm who owns the design, formula or intellectual property and whether the manufacturer can supply the same product to other brands.

Why brands choose not to build factories

Building and running a factory is expensive. It requires land, machinery, electricity, workers, maintenance and quality testing. A business that wants to sell products may not have the money or experience to manage all these operations.

Instead, it can outsource production and focus on marketing, sales, customer service and distribution.

This allows smaller businesses to enter the market without making a major investment in manufacturing equipment. They can also test whether customers want a product before committing to their own production facilities.

However, outsourcing means giving up some control over production. The brand depends on the manufacturer’s ability to meet its requirements and deliver products on time.

The minimum order problem

Most factories do not produce goods one unit at a time. They set a minimum order quantity, or MOQ, which is the smallest number of units a customer must purchase.

For clothing, one guide says private label minimum orders often range from 50 to 300 units per style and colour.

These requirements can be difficult for small businesses. A buyer may have to purchase in bulk, tying up money in stock before knowing how quickly it will sell.

If customers do not buy the products as expected, the business may be left with unsold inventory and limited cash to invest in other areas.

Who owns the formula or design

Ownership is an important part of any manufacturing agreement.

In contract manufacturing, the brand may own the formula or design it commissioned, depending on the agreement. In white labelling, the manufacturer generally owns the standard product and can supply it to other businesses.

Private label arrangements can vary. A manufacturer may own the original formula while allowing a brand to make certain changes. Alternatively, the brand may pay to develop and own an exclusive version.

This is why businesses should clarify intellectual property rights before production begins.

If a manufacturer owns a product’s formula or design, moving production to another factory may be difficult. The new manufacturer may not be able to reproduce it without access to the original specifications or permission from the owner.

What does the brand actually add

If a factory makes the product, what does the brand contribute?

A brand decides how to position the product, who it wants to sell to and how it wants customers to see it. It also handles marketing, sales, customer service and distribution.

A recognisable brand can build customer trust and make a product easier to sell. Customers may choose one label over another because of its reputation, packaging, customer experience or perceived quality.

This helps explain why products from the same factory can have different prices. The brands may have different production specifications, packaging costs, marketing expenses and pricing strategies.

A higher price does not automatically mean a better product, just as a lower price does not necessarily mean poor quality.

Risks and how to choose a manufacturing partner

Outsourcing production can help a business grow, but choosing the wrong manufacturer can lead to poor-quality products, delays and financial losses.

Before working with a factory, businesses should check whether it meets the standards required for their products.

They should also: ask for relevant licences and compliance documents, find out what quality checks the factory performs, request samples before placing a large order, agree on product specifications, delivery dates and payment terms, clarify who owns the formula, design and other intellectual property, and confirm what happens if a batch fails quality checks.

Products such as medicines, food and cosmetics require particular attention because they are subject to safety and regulatory requirements.

Starting with a small order, where possible, can help a business assess product quality and the manufacturer’s reliability before committing more money.