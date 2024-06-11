The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos State has postponed the supply date for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from June to mid-July.

Aliko Dangote, the President and CEO of the refinery, attributed the delay to minor setbacks but assured that the premium product would reach the market by the second to third week of July.

Dangote made this announcement during a visit from a Senate delegation led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who toured the $20 billion facility on Sunday.

He stated, “We experienced a slight delay, but PMS will start coming out by the 10th to 15th of July. We plan to keep it in the tank to let it settle, and by the third week of July, it will be ready for sale in the market.”

Senate President Akpabio lauded the refinery as the 9th wonder of the world and praised Aliko Dangote for his monumental achievement.

The refinery, which began operations last December, processes 350,000 barrels per day and has already started supplying diesel and aviation fuel to local marketers.

Oil marketers are hopeful that petrol prices from the Dangote Refinery will be significantly lower than the current retail prices of imported refined products, which range from N568 to N700 depending on the region.