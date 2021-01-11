Why currencies in SS Africa will remain weak over 2021 —United Capital

Fund managers at United Capital Research, a Nigerian-based investment banking and research firm have said that most local currencies in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) will remain relatively weak over the course of 2021 due to a number of factors.

Specifically, “we expect the South African Rand to remain highly volatile as the currency continues to weaken due to carry trade, coupled with potential bounce-backs arising from the lifting of restrictions in Europe, the US and other economies to which the South African economy is largely exposed to,” they wrote in a note to clients.

In 2020, SSA currencies under the firm’s watch, they said, depreciated against the US dollar, except the CFA franc which firmed 9.3 per cent against the greenback as of the end of the year. The depreciation recorded was majorly attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic, amid the demand shock which affected export demand for commodities from China, one of the region’s most important trading partners, the company stated.

According to United Capital Research, apart from Zambia down -33.7 per cent, which saw the worst currency performance due to the debt crisis, currency pressure on the region reflected vividly on the performance of the largest economies within the SSA region.

Angola’s currency depreciated -25.9 per cent, Nigeria (- 11.1 per cent I&E rate, -19.0 per cent official rate and -22.9 per cent parallel rate), Kenya (-7.2 per cent) and S/Africa (-4.7 per cent).

“Clearly, oil exporters were hit harder compared to non-oil commodity exporters as the oil market crash resulted in a severe dollar crisis in Nigeria and Angola. Also, Mauritius’ currency fell 8.4 per cent due to the harsh impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector, the country’s main source of foreign currency earnings,’ stated.

2020 was clearly a turbulent year for emerging and frontier currencies, as the pandemic incited several external sector shocks, from subdued resource and tourism earnings to lower remittance flows.

While the Angolan Kwanza has been in free fall since it’s October 19 regime change, the Naira saw a dual-devaluation in 2020 as oil prices slumped. The Naira is still largely perceived to be overvalued because of the large divergence between the official and parallel market rates, despite a review of its remittance policy to narrow the foreign exchange gap.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…