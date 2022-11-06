‘Why Community Lifesavers will transform lives of many Africans’

As the African business community continues to expand with more people showing their entrepreneurial skills in tech and business-related fields, a UK-based community-driven business platform, Community Lifesavers, has explained its expansion into the Nigerian market, saying many Nigerians, especially the youth who are business-oriented will benefit from its platform.

In a statement made available over the weekend and obtained by R, it stated that expanding its global footprint by making its website accessible to Nigerians would not only add value to the lives of its subscribers but also increase its knowledge of how to engage people in their immediate communities.

According to the Vice President of Lifesavers, Sarah Landesberg stated that they have always been impressed by the growing African business culture, one that has caught the attention of many investors abroad, adding that making the big move into Africa and starting with Nigeria as a leading economy will improve the quality of living and broaden their business spectrum.

This according to the team is coming on the heels of growing demands from the Nigerian community, saying the Nigerian community can now access their services without going through a third-party agent or using a virtual private network.

“Expanding access to our platform is a top priority for us. We’re eager to provide this powerful tool to everyone intending to diversify their streams of income,” said Landesberg.

Previously, Nigerians visiting the website are greeted with the message “Not available in your country”. Nigerians wanting to use the platform had to go through the stress of using a third-party service that charges a certain percentage”.

Since its launch in 2015, Community Lifesavers has provided thousands with sustainable alternatives to conventional financial investment services.

