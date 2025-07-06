Why coalition against Tinubu may fail —Ambassador Kassai

Ambassador Ibrahim Kassai, a former ambassador to Ukraine, is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO, Ambassador Kassai speaks on Nigeria’s political situation, especially the coalition against the ruling APC, the gale of defections, among other topical issues.

AS one of the frontline members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), what is your assessment of the political situation in the country, especially the coalition against the ruling party?

It [coalition] is not new in this country. Every time there seems to be a gang-up against the ruling party, it ends in failure. I think, for the first time, the formation of the APC against the ruling PDP was the only successful attempt in this country, due to the people who stood behind the coalition. These were people willing to expend their resources, build bridges, and match the political history of this country with the realities on the ground. That’s why the APC succeeded. Many people thought what happened in 2015 was a miracle, but for those of us who have been involved in politics from a young age, we knew the APC was going to make progress.

That being said, my general assessment is that what is happening now is a very, very difficult economic reform. The pain that people are experiencing has led many to see it as a bad economic policy. But it isn’t. It is like chloroquine injection. When you have malaria and the doctor tells you he needs to give you an injection for a permanent solution, it may feel painful, but it is not a bad treatment. Some may think it’s a bad economic reform, but that’s not the case. It would be easier to take Panadol, which will just alleviate the pain—a palliative measure. But the real solution lies in the funds generated by the removal of subsidies. If these funds are used wisely, they can alleviate the suffering of the masses. What follows is ensuring a stable power supply, restoring the factories that have been lost over the years due to previous regimes, and starting to produce the commodities we need. As factories resume, we will see the value of the naira stabilize. That’s when people will begin to smile. I believe Asiwaju is on the right path in history. Nigerians should give him a chance, and in the next few years, they will see the results.

Sir, some of those who left APC to join forces with the coalition group stated that President Tinubu’s administration has not addressed the fundamental issues affecting the country. Is this a political statement?

Which issues? What are the fundamental issues? The key problems facing the country right now are hunger and insecurity. If you add infrastructure to the mix, that’s also a concern, but progress is already being made in that area. Infrastructure improvements started in the Buhari administration and agriculture saw remarkable growth, which immediately impacted the economy. The progress may seem slow, but it is visible. Insurgents are adopting new tactics, so our security agencies have to evolve to counter them. That’s a challenge. However, some political issues are being used to confuse the public. Asiwaju is moving forward, but some might say it is slow. This isn’t the time to be overly partisan. We need to look at the reality of our country and assess the situation properly without sentiment. If we start comparing regimes, we must do so based on facts, not emotions.

Our main problem is that the military spent too much time in our political space. I served as an ambassador, and the question I was often asked by foreign officials was, “with so many resources, why has your country achieved so little? You are supposed to lead Africa.” I would tell them, “Yes, we are still in the third world, but the military spent years interfering in our political sphere, recruiting their kind into our political terrain, which delayed our progress.” You can see now, however, that in this regime, there are fewer retired generals involved. Civility is gradually entering our system. In previous years, the political terrain was militarized, and many mistakes were made. The mindset of ‘import what you need’ drained our economy. People relied on imports, which did nothing to solve our long-term issues. The oil money made people complacent, and that’s how our economy was ruined. It wasn’t necessarily the politicians who caused this.

You remember during the Second Republic, people accused Umaru Dikko. He was just a minister, with very little control over money or power. What did he steal? People only vilified him because he was outspoken and close to Shagari. But in the end, no one could prove what he had stolen. Politicians can easily be given a bad name for their behavior in a regime, but the real issue is much deeper.

But I see that some members who could be considered founding members of the APC recently left the party to form a coalition against it. What’s your perception of this, and what are the likely implications?

Yes, you know, power-sharing is an integral part of politics, as is the satisfaction of one’s ambition. If someone doesn’t get what they want from a political party, they might choose to opt out. Some of these individuals may also be expressing their frustration over a division within the party that didn’t sit well with them. These are simple reasons, and it wouldn’t be fair to label them as driven purely by selfish ambition or self-interest. We are all human; we are all political animals. It’s just how it works. People leave parties and join others—it’s part of the game. That’s why there’s a common saying: in politics, there’s no permanent friend and no permanent enemy.

Looking at the calibre of some of these individuals, many have worked efficiently for the party’s structure in the past. However, now they are turning against it …

(Cuts in) Yes, they have worked for the party, and the party has compensated them appropriately because a party doesn’t belong to one or two people—it belongs to all Nigerians. It’s like a company where shareholders benefit from its success. If one person tries to dictate the terms alone, it simply won’t work. I hope that some of those who have left the party will eventually see reason and return. It is better for them to return on time. I don’t see them making any impact; they are just dissipating their energies in vain. The platform they intend to use, the ADC, cannot fly, so there’s nothing to be worried about. I pray they make a U-turn before it is too late. So coalition against Tinubu is bound to fail.

Defection has become a norm in Nigerian politics. People no longer play by ideology but rather personal interests. How do you see this?

You’re right. I also see it in that context. But I believe ideology is difficult to pinpoint in Africa. Everyone will claim they understand the issues facing the common man—the grassroots. We are still a developing country, and the needs of every community are basic: good roads, clean drinking water, access to education, healthcare, and other essential services. These are fundamental needs in the third world. So, what ideology could be stronger than addressing these necessities?

In many cases, political parties seem to lack a clear ideology because they all focus on similar issues—what really matters to the masses. What people want to see are tangible results: schools, hospitals, water supplies, communication infrastructure, and so on. These are the things we still grapple with in the third world, while advanced economies have moved beyond these basic needs. In developed countries, these issues are no longer topics of campaign speeches.

But sir, the opposition against this administration is well pronounced in the northern part of this country. Who is responsible for this?

Well, you know that in the North, religion often plays a role in politics. When the idea of a Muslim-Muslim ticket came up, some APC members criticized it. But when the then-candidate, now President, explained his stance—that he didn’t intend to sideline anyone, that everyone was part of the nation—it made sense to us. Some people thought they could outsmart him, but Asiwaju was smarter. He’s been inclusive and has done his best to serve everyone equally, regardless of religion. Some people were concerned that, based on religious sentiments, the Muslim-Muslim ticket would lead to favoritism. But that hasn’t happened. This shows maturity. However, there’s still some dissatisfaction, especially regarding the appointments, with claims that they favor the southern part of the country. There are also complaints about the issue of insecurity, which is still prevalent due to terrorism.

You’re right that insecurity remains a challenge. Terrorists constantly adapt, and our security forces must adjust their strategies to deal with new tactics. While I’m not a security expert, I know it’s a tough problem to solve.

Now, regarding appointments, there’s been widespread criticism, especially during Buhari’s administration. While this president isn’t doing exactly the same thing, it’s clear that appointing people you trust is normal. Presidents have the power to hire and fire, as does any governor. This is within their constitutional rights. Complaints about lopsided appointments will always surface, but as time goes on, adjustments are made.

Do you think the APC has what it takes to win the 2027 election, given the defections and ongoing challenges?

Yes, I believe the APC will win. Remember, similar things happened in the Second Republic. Progressive governors tried to form a coalition, but it didn’t go anywhere. Even after that, smaller parties and groups continued to challenge the ruling party. But it wasn’t until 2015 that they succeeded. The same will happen again. APC is strong, and no matter the defections or opposition, it will remain a powerful force.

You can see that the President is providing governors with much more financial support, three times what previous administrations allocated to them. Yet, people often fail to see the results on the ground. Everyone is quick to criticize Tinubu, but we should also be asking the governors what they are doing with the resources they’ve been given. Why aren’t they employing people or using the funds to address unemployment? These are questions we should be asking, but no one is holding them accountable.

The issue of temporary employment needs to be addressed. Those in key sectors, such as essential services, must be employed. This includes teaching staff, medical staff, and the police. The country is underpoliced. When we talk about insecurity, the country is under-policed. What does the United Nations recommend for the number of people per police officer? This needs to be considered. Some years ago, our security forces were stretched to one police officer for every one million citizens. I’m not sure if that’s improved, but if you go to other places, it’s not like that. Go to a village market and see for yourself. People are being killed with no one to give information, no police presence. In most village markets, you can hardly spot a policeman. You might see two or three officers in uniform, but it’s rare. The issue is that we need to change our attitude toward policing. Policing is not just about arresting criminals; it’s about preventing crime.

How do we prevent crime? Through patrols. When we discuss these issues on television or other forums, some argue that our policing system is different from that of advanced nations. But police are police. The idea is to have an adequate number of officers who are present in all parts of society and can gather intelligence. That’s the key. But right now, our police are focused on arresting criminals, taking them to the station, charging them in court, and repeating the cycle. That’s not the core of policing. The real job of the police is to prevent crime by monitoring areas and identifying the causes behind crime. That’s why we study criminology in university—to apply that knowledge in real life.

Our police system shouldn’t work like the typical civil service, where officers clock out at 4 p.m. and stop working. Police work needs to be structured around shifts. It should be a 24-hour system with morning, afternoon, and night shifts. Patrols should take place throughout the day, especially at night. In fact, every officer, including those involved in traffic control, should be on duty at night. People have the right to move and do business at night. The police force should be ready to manage that responsibility, operating in shifts to ensure safety around the clock.

READ ALSO: LIST: PDP, APC, LP bigwigs currently in ADC coalition against Tinubu