Why Civil Service reforms failed ― HoS

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi Esan, has explained why numerous reforms initiated in the service have failed, blaming it on the lackadaisical attitude towards implementation.

A statement issued by AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Director (Press and Public Relations), said she made the observation, on Thursday, while delivering a virtual lecture on Public Service Reform Programme Implementation in Nigeria to participants of Senior Executive Course No.43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Jos.

While noting that Nigeria has, since its independence in 1960, been carrying out various reform to achieve national development, she opined that any reform worth implementing should first be subjected to purpose wide-consultation, commitment and sustainability.

According to her specific factors responsible for the failure of past reforms include poor funding and inadequate provision in MDAs to fund implementation of reforms; lack of skilled manpower; poor communication at planning and implementation stages.

Others she said are poor or total lack of ownership of reforms by state and poor subnational coordination of reforms; poor involvement of citizens; lack of synergy between public and private sector organizations; lack of synergy amongst implementing MDAs; policy somersault

Rivalry and conflict of interest amongst institutions.

According to her, also responsible for the failure of reforms are lack of political will to implementation of the reforms, resistance to change, poor ICT infrastructure and political interference among others.

The Civil Service boss stressed the need to put a strict system in place to attract and bring the best personnel into the service.

According to her, the practice in the past whereby the Civil Service was seen as a welfare Institution to recruit all manner of people to mitigate the unemployment crisis is unwholesome.

She stated that the objective of public service reform is to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the service to promote economic and social development.

Yemi-Esan said the new reform programme in the service, the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP)2017-2020 was derived from the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals( SDGs) as it addressed economic, social and environmental sustainability issue.

The FCSSIP (2017-2020), she explained, has been a ‘game changer’ in public service administration because of the successes recorded so far. The impact has been so tremendous that efforts are ongoing to prepare a successor plan (2021-2025).

The successor plan, she added, would be aligned with the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTNDP) and Agenda 2050 of the present administration.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

