Why choice of hypertension medication is important in men — Experts

Medical practitioners have been told to consider choosing antihypertensive medications with the lowest possible potential for adverse drug effects such as sexual dysfunctions among adult hypertensive men in order to attain an optimum balance between antihypertensive efficacy and adequate preservation of sexual functions.

Experts in an assessment of the effect of prescribed antihypertensive medications on sexual dysfunctions in men, including decreased libido and intercourse dissatisfaction, indicate that these drugs can cause medication-induced sexual dysfunctions but to various degrees.

In a new study, the highest occurrence of sexual dysfunctions was associated with calcium-channel blockers in 32 (20.1 per cent) patients, followed by diuretics in 27 (17.0 per cent) and, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors in 20 (12.6 per cent) patients. It was in the journal, Future Science OA.

This study was designed to assess the effect of prescribed antihypertensive medications on sexual functions among 159 recruited hypertensive adult male patients attending the medical outpatient clinic of Lagos University Teaching Hospital. They were being managed at the centre over a three-month period between January 2017 and April 2017.

Concerning intercourse satisfaction among the participants, there was mild intercourse dissatisfaction in 56 (35.2 per cent) patients, followed by mild-to-moderate intercourse dissatisfaction in 47 (29.6 per cent) patients, moderate intercourse dissatisfaction in 24 (15.1 per cent) patients, severe intercourse dissatisfaction in 19 (11.9 per cent) patients, while 13 (8.2 per cent) patients had adequate intercourse satisfaction.

Considering orgasmic function among the participants, there was mild orgasmic dysfunction in 56 (35.2 per cent) patients, followed by moderate orgasmic dysfunction in 34 (21.4 per cent) patients, mild-to-moderate orgasmic dysfunction in 30 (18.9 per cent) patients, severe orgasmic dysfunction in 13 (8.2 per cent) patients, while 26 (16.4 per cent) patients had adequate orgasmic function.

According to the researchers, the management of hypertensive patients should take into account especially the impact of antihypertensive drugs on patients’ sexual functions, the deterioration of which may result in reduced adherence to treatment.

They added, “the foregoing combined with lifestyle modifications have the potential to improve blood pressure control and even reduce medication needs, ultimately, adverse drug effects among these patients will be reduced.”

Hypertension affects a significant number of the Nigerian population and many of these affected individuals have no symptoms. Poorly controlled chronic hypertension can lead to sexual dysfunctions, stroke, heart failure and kidney failure.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…