Why CBN supported Reddington to set up Duchess Hospital — Emefiele

GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said that the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, owned by the Reddington Hospital Group which successfully carried out leg surgery on Vice President Osinbajo recently. is an exemplary model of Federal Government intervention in providing world-class health facility in Nigeria to discourage medical tourism.

Mr Emefiele, in a media brief following CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting held in Lagos, said Reddington Hospital and Duchess International Hospital are examples of where the Central Bank of Nigeria has supported Nigerian healthcare institutions in building local capacity towards the reversal of medical tourism which costs Nigeria billions of dollars annually.

Emefiele thanked the Vice President for choosing to have his surgery done locally in Nigeria, setting an exemplary example, and for the confidence he reposed in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Reacting to the CBN Governor’s statement, the Group Medical Director of Reddington Hospital, Dr Olutunde Lalude, explained that the Reddington Healthcare Group established the Duchess International Hospital Ikeja is a unique brand to promote access to affordable world-class healthcare for all Nigerians been strategically located just 10 minutes drive from the Lagos airport and less than 90 minutes by air from Abuja and all state capitals in Nigeria.

In demonstrating affordability, Dr Lalude emphasised that it cost N5,000 for a patient to register and see a doctor at the new Duchess International Hospital. This has been made possible due to the impact of the CBN intervention fund in establishing the hospital.

Dr Lalude thanked Emefiele and Access Bank Plc for their support in building local capacity and transforming healthcare institutions.