Why Catholics celebrated mass with Oba Esigie ― Benin Monarch

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, has explained that the Catholic Church Mass celebrated mass in the 13th Century at the Oba’s palace in Benin City was intended to bring libration to the Kingdom the way Christ saved humanity, adding that Oba Esigie was the first Benin monarch to have contact with the Europeans.

Oba Ewuare II disclosed this while delivering a lecture at the 3rd National Pastoral Congress of the Catholic Church in Benin City, Edo State, with the theme: “For a Synodal Church, Communion, Participation, Mission”.

He analysed the evolution of the Benin Royal Court and her relationship with the early Catholic Missionaries under the famous Benin empire, now part of the Sovereign authority of Nigeria.

The Oba explained further that “the Catholic church uses a different formats to operate”, and even attempted to convert some of his forebears and himself to Christianity, which he said was resisted.

The monarch revealed that owing to the cordial relationship between Oba Esigie and the Catholics, some early Roman Missionaries began to push for Christianity to become a ‘state religion in Benin, especially having converted, the then Benin Crown Prince Uhogua — first Benin Prince that was exposed to Western Education.

But Oba Ewuare II said: “Apparently sensing that the move could portend danger to the Benin Kingdom, some Benin palace Chiefs otherwise called ‘the Nobles’, Oliha among the Uzama N’ihinron, disagreed and resisted attempts by the Missionaries to impose a new religion they felt could sideline African Traditional Region (ATR) devotees in Benin.

“During his visit, Afonso De Viero advised the Oba of Benin to become a Christian, and promise to make his Kingdom better”.

To further strengthen the diplomatic ties between Portugal and Benin, Oba Ewuare II, recalled that in 1981, his father, Oba Erediauwa of blessed memory, mandated five chiefs to accompany him (Ewuare II) to the United States of America and presented a Bronze gift of Oba Esigie sitting down and writing in the Portuguese Language in his palace to the Management of Tempo University, Philadelphia, United States.

On his part, the Prelate of the church, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, aligned with the Oba of Benin that Roman Catholic Missionaries came to Benin before the Protestant Missionaries long ago.

President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN)

and the Catholic Archdiocese in Imo State, Most Reverend Lucious Iwejuru Ugorji, expressed deep appreciation to the Oba of Benin for his lecture.

Earlier, the Catholic Bishop of Benin Metropolitan See, Most Reverend Augustine Obiora Akubeze, enjoined leaders of different inter denominations not to soundproof their hearts, but live a righteous life and resist the temptation of dominating conversations.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Why Catholics celebrated mass with Oba Esigie ― Benin Monarch