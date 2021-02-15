Why Buhari must protect the life of every farmer

To tell the truth, these are not the best of times for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nigeria considering how bandits and bad eggs among Fulani herders are attacking the Southwest farmers on a daily basis. As a Nigerian citizen and Islamic scholar, I am unhappy with events in the country. The current security situation in the Southwest, particularly in Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Osun states, is not encouraging as some farmers now live in fear while others have abandoned their farms for fear of being attacked by suspected killer herdsmen.

The relationship between Southwest farmers and herdsmen used to be cordial; this prompted the Yoruba into voting Muhammadu Buhari as president. We had confidence in Buhari and we also believed he was capable of protecting our lives and property. The story is a different now. In 2015, the people of Ogun State including their farmers gave president Muhammadu Buhari a total number of 308, 290 votes. Ondo State indigenes and their farmers also gave Buhari 299,889 votes. Osun State citizens did very well by giving Buhari 383,603 votes. Oyo State indigenes also demonstrated their love and support for Buhari when they gave him 528,620 votes.

In 2019, the people of Ogun State gave Buhari 281,762 votes. Ondo gave him 241,769 votes. Osun gave him 347,634 while Oyo State gave him 365,229 votes. A large number of votes for Buhari came from Oke Ogun area of Oyo State. This was a clear manifestation that the people of Southwest loved him even despite being a Fulani.

I want to urge the two brilliant presidential spokespersons to draw the attention of Mr. President to this reality so as to enable him to take urgent step towards putting an end to these security challenges facing our farmers. The bad eggs among the Fulani herders and Yoruba communities should be arrested and charged to court to face criminal prosecution. We need peace in Yorubaland. Let me also use this medium to tell the president to call the Bauchi State governor to order for defending herders who illegally carry firearms. We need peace.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

