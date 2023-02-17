Kola Oyelere – Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has revealed reason President Muhammadu Buhari is not yielding to the Supreme Court order on the implementation of the Naira redesign policy.

In an audio recording obtained by our reporter, Ganduje was quoted in vernacular asking, that, “President Buhari should remember that for several times he was trying to contest Presidency but he couldn’t make it until there was an alliance, but now after enjoying everything, he turned back against the same democratic system that saw him to office”.

“This same Buhari he contested again and again but he couldn’t win until there was an alliance, now he wins and wins again for the second term, but now that he is living, he wants to cripple the same Party that brought him to power why?

“President should remember that this is a democratic setting that allows popular voice and leaders to listen to advice and adhere strictly to those advice,” he said.

According to him, “This Currency Swap Policy, why didn’t the President bring it seven and a half years ago or after elections, but now one must be compelled to think that there is an ulterior motive in the whole thing.

“Ganduje, who somehow exonerated the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said, “the CBN Governor doesn’t know anything; you now set the Nation Apex Bank on fire with this policy”.

He claimed that even World Bank, IMF and other financial institutions have advised the President to think twice on the negative policy but he turned deaf ears.

