Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, explained why President Muhammadu Buhari failed to intervene in the Adamawa gubernatorial election debacle.

According to him, the responsibility to deal with the infraction by the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, rests with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, President Buhari did not intervene in the Adamawa State election crisis because he does not micromanage any institution of government.

Fielding questions from correspondents while briefing on the outcomes of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said he was not aware that a petition had been written to Buhari on the need to take action against Ari, who he pointed out is an employee of the electoral body.

Recall that Ari had prematurely awarded the election victory to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani, even though collation had not been completed on the exercise.

INEC had consequently reported the REC to the appointing authority for appropriate action.

But pressed to give the reaction of the federal government to the matter, the government’s spokesman said: “I don’t think that this government has ever intervened in the way the Independent National Electoral Commission conducts its elections.

“So, there’s no need for us to intervene. It was an entirely INEC matter and INEC handled it.

“The chairman of INEC is in charge of all employees INEC and he’s handling it. So, what do you want the government to do?”

Pressed further on whether Buhari was disappointed at the attitude of the REC, Mohammed added: “The President does not micromanage any institution,” noting on INEC’s report to appointing authority: “I think you go ask INEC. INEC handles all these businesses. Honestly, if I were you, I will ask INEC that question.

“You said INEC took certain steps, right, it is in the context of INEC to so do. I’m not aware that there’s a petition. It was not addressed to me. That’s why I said your best bet is probably to ask INEC.





“You see, the President does not micromanage every institution…I think I’m the wrong question you are asking this question.”

The Minister also explained why he accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of committing treason, saying that if his running mate had called for insurrection and he did not react, he is guilty as charged.

Asked why he accused Obi of treason during his recent trip to the United States, he said: “What I said about Mr Peter Obi is very clear. I said Mr Peter Obi has every right to seek redress in court like Labour Party. But nobody has the right to call for insurrection or to threaten to say that if the President-elect is sworn in, that will be the end of democracy.

“That was precisely what the running mate of Mr Peter Obi said on live television. And I have not heard Peter Obi rein him in or correct him.

“So, if your running mate said something, of course, he is saying it on behalf of the party and that of the candidate.

“That’s why it’s an act of treason for anybody to say if a duly elected president in Nigeria is sworn in, that will be the end of democracy.

“It’s treason for anybody to say if you swear in a duly elected president, you’re swearing in the military. It is crazy. So, I don’t see anything controversial in that.”

