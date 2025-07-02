‘Why barriers to insurance accessibility in Nigeria must be removed’

THE Chief Executive Officer of Transparency Scape Insurance Brokers Ltd, Olusuyi Faturoti, has stressed the need to tackle the numerous challenges, hindering insurance accessibility in Nigeria to enable the sector truly maximise its potential.

Ifaturoti, who stated this on Tuesday, while announcing the commercial launch of its InsurTech solution, InsurEase, argued that while the nation’s insurance industry holds enormous potential, a lot of factors have continued to hold down stakeholders from harnessing such opportunities.

She explained that the introduction of InsurEase is designed to enhance insurance accessibility by simplifying the customers’ entire journey and give users greater peace of mind and security for the future.

The new Insurtech solution, now live on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both Android and iOS users, she added, allows customers to purchase a variety of insurance policies: Health, device, Motor, and Travel directly from their smartphones.

“Transparency Scape aims to empower customers with access to affordable, reliable, and convenient insurance policies while giving them the flexibility to choose from a wide range of offerings from top-tier insurance providers,” she added.

Besides partnering with some operators in the nation’s insurance ecosystem, the company, Ifaturoti added, is also collaborating with relevant regulators in the industry to ensure full compliance and uphold the highest industry standards.

Speaking on the impact of the launch, the Chief Operating Officer of Transparency Scape Insurance Brokers Limited, Olufela Olurin, described the app as reflecting the company’s core values of transparency and trust.

