Why bandits say they cannot stop killing — Sheikh Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said some bandits he engaged with claimed they were unable to end their violent activities because they feared being killed if they abandoned their weapons.

Gumi said the armed men described the persistent attacks as a cycle of revenge, alleging that military operations and killings in their communities had fuelled their decision to continue attacking.

According to the cleric, some of the bandits admitted that the bloodshed had become excessive but maintained that they felt compelled to sustain the violence in response to attacks against their communities.

“One of the bandits was telling us the bloodshed is too much,” Gumi said.

He added, “They, too, are not happy. And they say they are forced to do it.”

Gumi made the remarks during an interview on PAPShow, published on October 29, with excerpts from the conversation circulating widely on social media on Tuesday.

Explaining the reasons behind the armed groups’ grievances, the cleric said they accused security forces and local vigilantes of killing women and children during operations initially aimed at addressing cattle rustling.

He said the bandits questioned the killings of civilians in their communities and viewed the incidents as justification for retaliatory attacks.

“But why did they kill their women and children? Why are they killing their women and children? Why are the vigilantes arresting them and killing them? Why?” he quoted the bandits as asking.

He said the armed men believed the situation had developed into a cycle of violence in which attacks were continually followed by counterattacks.

“So, they feel it’s a field of blood, revenge, attack and counterattack,” he said.

The cleric called for negotiations to end the killings, arguing that religious leaders should help create an avenue for both sides to pursue dialogue rather than continue the violence.

“So, we, as clergy, our own duty is to look at how to stop it. Let’s stop the bloodshed. Let’s come to the table,” he said.

When asked why the bandits could not abandon their activities, Gumi said their reluctance was driven by fears that they would be killed if they surrendered.

“Because they thought they were killed. So, we need to reaffirm to them, to put confidence in them that they will not be killed,” he said.

The cleric also spoke about the availability of weapons among armed groups, alleging that financial sponsorship and competition between rival factions were contributing to the proliferation of firearms.

Asked whether individuals were financing the bandits, Gumi said such a possibility could not be ruled out.

“It’s possible now. You know, it’s possible now.”

He explained that the groups allegedly used money available to them to purchase more sophisticated weapons because of competition over their respective firepower.

According to him, the rivalry had created a situation in which different factions sought to acquire more powerful weapons to intimidate their opponents.

“They buy more weapons because there’s an arms race between them. You know, there are different groups.

“There’s an arms race. So, this den has more machine guns than this one. So, they should fear them,” he said.

On the source of the firearms, Gumi claimed that the armed groups obtained their weapons through illegal markets, where buyers could access them if they had the money.

“Well, it’s a black market, like drugs. It’s a black market. If you just have the money, you get them,” he said.

Gumi further alleged that foreign intelligence agencies were involved in supplying weapons to armed groups operating in Nigeria.

However, he did not present evidence to substantiate the allegation.

“Foreign intelligence definitely have a hand in it,” he said.

Asked whether foreign countries could be supplying weapons to Nigerian bandits and terrorists, the cleric said it was possible, suggesting that countries with interests in Nigeria could be involved.

“It’s possible,” he replied.