Why Atiku may not have been destined to become president — Bwala

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala believes Atiku Abubakar may not have been destined to become Nigeria’s president.

This was his submission when he appeared on Channels TV’s Politics Today monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Monday.

Despite Atiku’s several attempts to win the presidency, Bwala thinks Atiku has done everything necessary but hasn’t succeeded, leading him to question whether it’s in the latter’s destiny to hold the office.

“In all honesty, I have expressed my opinion that it may never have been destined by God for him to be a president in Nigeria because he has done everything he needs to do to be president and did not win the presidency,” Bwala stated.

Bwala also dismissed the chances of Atiku and other opposition coalition figures, including Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

According to him, the opposition coalition lacks the ideas and plans to gain public support.

“What I still find intriguing is that this coalition of internally displaced politicians have not been able to summon the courage and come up with alternative facts, alternative policies, or alternative programmes,” Bwala said.

He added that Peter Obi hasn’t been able to counter or disagree with the policies being implemented by the current administration.

Bwala predicted that the opposition coalition would implode within six months due to internal power struggles, particularly over who would emerge as the coalition’s presidential candidate.

“After one month, when they sit down, I am telling you on my own honour, in the next six months, that coalition thing will not even be a conversation, they will scatter,” he stated.

The coalition’s chances of success are further diminished by the fact that 2023 was Atiku’s best opportunity, and he won’t have that kind of privilege again, according to Bwala.

“2023 was the biggest opportunity that my former principal Atiku Abubakar had. He will never have that kind of privilege again,” he added.