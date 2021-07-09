Why another APC secretariat was created in Kwara ― Legacy group

Some loyalists of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed under the aegis of Kwara Legacy Group have given reasons behind the creation of a new party secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

It is recalled that the minister was reportedly invited before the national leadership of the party for opening another party secretariat of the APC in the Ilorin, the state capital last Saturday.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, the spokesperson of the group, Kayode Ogunlowo, said that the acquisition of a new party secretariat was informed by the expiration of an agreement with the landlord of the building that had served as the party secretariat.

“We can recall that before the emergence of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as a candidate of our party in 2018, we had a party secretariat that was fully functional, but immediately he became the governor, he rented a three-bedroom apartment at Tanke Iledu and tagged it state secretariat of the party.”

“After the expiration of our agreement with our landlord, the party structure was left without party secretariat which informed the party executive led by Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa to acquire a befitting party secretariat that was commissioned by the honourable minister, Lai Mohammed, last week.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister for their efforts in ensuring the victory of the party, Ogunlowo said the lingering crisis in the party was a party of the premeditated plan of the governor to create another dynasty in the state.

He, however, called on the president to call the governor to order before it is too late for the party in the state.

“We are all aware that immediately after the overwhelmed victory of the APC in the both Presidential and Governorship election, Kwara APC chapter has been embroiled in one crisis to another owing to the factionalization of the party structure by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his co-travellers through the creation of a forum named ‘AA’ and substitution of the party structures across the state with this forum in a ground plan to usurp the constitutional right and duty of the structure led by Bashir Omolaja Bolariuwa,” he said.

While stating their readiness for reconciliation, the group, however, said that “It is saddening that one Samari who claims to be caretaker chairman of the party could accuse Alhaji Lai Mohammed of factionalizing the party.”

