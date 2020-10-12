Why Africa may not deliver SDGs by 2030

THE frequent killing by the now dissolved SARS and police brutality in Nigeria is not only embarrassing but also unethical. The Nigerian state has witnessed extra Judicial killings by the special anti-robbery squad officials overthe last years and this harassment and assault seem to be getting hotter each.

However, it is trite to state that what happens in SARS is not completely different from what happens in the Nigerian Police Force at large, as the former is a subset of the latter. We have continued to go back and forth in dealing with police brutality in Nigeria as this has not yielded positive changes in recent years.

Constitutionally, the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) is saddled with the responsibility of preventing and fighting violent crimes in the Nigerian society, but apparently, the SARS has lost her focus in discharging her constitutional duties. It is very pertinent to ask; what has been the strategy for checkmating the Nigerian Police Force and other agencies in Nigeria?

Are there guidelines for engagement? Are there ethical standards for operation? Evidently, the Nigerian government has been chasing shadow in checkmating the activities of the Nigerian Police Force. It is very important we have a restructure of the police. This restructure should go beyond banning the SARS unit of the Nigerian Police Force.

However, topical issues such as recruitment process, discipline, welfare, capacity building should be addressed while officials of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) should be subjected to psychological tests from time to time.

—Ishola Akinwale Victor

victorakinwale2@gmail.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election. #OndoDecides2020: I Have Not Withdrawn, Says Agboola A document titled “Withdrawal from Ondo 2020 gubernatorial race” making the rounds that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in the ongoing Ondo gubernatorial election has stepped down is fake and should be disregarded.

#OndoDecides2020: Pandemonium In Akure Polling Unit As Gunmen Disrupt Voting

Pandemonium erupted in Akure on Saturday morning, as gun-wielding men suspected to be political thugs invaded a polling unit located at unit 4, ward 4, Ijomu/Obanla, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.