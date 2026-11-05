Why access to affordable financing is difficult for indigenous shipowners — Akutah

The Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) has identified regulatory reforms, transparent port charges and predictable business conditions as critical to unlocking affordable capital for indigenous shipowners. According to the agency, uncertainty in the maritime business environment continues to increase investment risks and constrain access to finance.

Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NPERA, Dr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima, stated this at the Annual Summit of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), held in Lagos, with the theme, “Low-Risk Capital for Indigenous Shipowners: Overcoming Regulatory, Financial Bottlenecks.”

Akutah, who was represented by the director, Consumer Affairs Department, IfyOkolue, said Nigeria could not achieve its ambition of becoming a major maritime power if indigenous entrepreneurs lacked the financial capacity to own, operate and compete with vessels transporting the nation’s international trade.

He described indigenous ship ownership as an important instrument for economic sovereignty, national competitiveness, employment creation and greater participation in international commerce, stressing that a stronger Nigerian-owned fleet would create jobs for seafarers, stimulate maritime services, support exporters and deepen local participation in the shipping value chain.

According to him, the capital-intensive nature of shipping, coupled with the high costs of vessel acquisition, maintenance, insurance, fuel, crew and regulatory compliance, makes access to affordable financing particularly difficult for indigenous operators.

He said financial institutions were often compelled to demand stronger collateral, higher interest rates and more stringent conditions because of the risks associated with shipping investments.

“Our task, therefore, is not simply to demand more lending to indigenous shipowners. It is to reduce the risks that make legitimate maritime investments expensive to finance.

“Low-risk capital does not mean risk-free capital. It means creating conditions in which risks can be properly assessed, managed and shared among shipowners, lenders, insurers, cargo owners, investors and government institutions,” he said.

The NPERA boss maintained that effective economic regulation could play a significant role in reducing investment risks by creating an environment where investors and lenders have confidence in the rules governing port operations and commercial activities.

He explained that investors require clear regulations, transparent charges, consistent regulatory decisions and confidence in commercial arrangements, noting that uncertainty increases the cost of doing business and could determine whether a shipping investment proceeds or is abandoned.

“At NPERA, we recognise that credible economic regulation is essential to building confidence in Nigeria’s port economy. Within our statutory mandate, our responsibility is to promote transparency, fair competition, efficient port economic practices and a regulatory environment that supports legitimate investment.

“We emphasise that good regulation should not create unnecessary barriers to business; it should reduce uncertainty, promote fairness and strengthen investor confidence,” Akutah stated.