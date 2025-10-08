Why academics should expand roles beyond traditional teaching — Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has emphasized the need for academics to expand their roles beyond traditional teaching.

The Governor was addressing a gathering of educators and higher education stakeholders at the Higher Education Stakeholders Forum at Women’s Development Center, Awka, on Wednesday.

During his speech, Governor Soludo challenged the notion of academia as a secluded profession solely focused on teaching.

He stated, “As academics, you cannot afford the secluded prestige thing of just teaching. You must have the capacity to multi-task.”

He pointed out the importance of integrating teaching, research, and community service into the academic framework, placing particular emphasis on the latter, which he referred to as “more important.”

Highlighting the challenges faced by educational institutions in a developing country context, Governor Soludo expressed his belief that it is still possible for educators to excel across multiple domains.

“You can multitask and still excel in all sectors,” he asserted, urging attendees to recognize their potential to impact society positively.

The governor issued a “call to action,” encouraging educators to move beyond merely producing articles and research.

“These contributions are necessary but not sufficient,” he remarked, stressing the importance of translating academic knowledge into practical applications that can address societal needs.

Concluding, Governor Soludo offered words of encouragement, acknowledging the wealth of talent and innovative ideas present among the academic community.

“A lot of you have a lot of brilliant things to do,” he said, inspiring attendees to embrace their roles in driving social change, promising to continue to contribute his bit in developing Anambra state across sectors.

In a compelling keynote address, Barr. Osita Chidoka tackled the critical intersection of education and development in Nigeria, emphasizing the imperative for Anambra State to remain steadfast in its course under Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s leadership.

He noted the imminent changes on the global horizon, asserting that “the world is about to change,” and highlighted Governor Soludo’s understanding of this pivotal moment.

Chidoka stated that success is not a matter of luck but rather a result of focus and perseverance, urging stakeholders to harness these qualities in their efforts to advance education.

Barr. Chidoka also framed education as a fundamental justice issue rather than a mere charity initiative, calling for a collective recommitment to the educational transformation already underway in the state.

He stressed the importance of investing in education as a vital component of sustainable development, advocating for another four-year commitment under Governor Soludo to deepen the ongoing changes in the state.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Professor Kate Omenugha, emphasized the importance of introspection within the current educational landscape.

She noted that education and politics are intricately connected, highlighting the significance of leadership in guiding affairs. “Who is at the helm of affairs is important,” she stated, underscoring the responsibility of educators to actively participate as leaders of thought.

Professor Omenugha called for a collective effort to “build, not destroy,” stressing the need for a constructive approach that will benefit future generations.

Prof Casimir Ani also lent his voice in supporting the educational revolution Governor Soludo has brought to bear in the education sector.

He called on the members of the academic community, and indeed, ndi Anambra to continue to support Governor Soludo as the State gears up for Governorship election come November 8th, 2025

