Why 2Baba, Annie’s marriage collapsed — Baba Fryo

Veteran musician, Friday Igweh, popularly known as Baba Fryo, has attributed the collapse of the marriage between music legend Innocent Idibia, known as 2Baba, and actress Annie Macaulay to the pressures of their shared career in the entertainment industry.

Speaking in Pidgin English on the Honest Bunch podcast, Baba Fryo said the couple’s inability to properly manage their relationship stemmed from both being public figures, a situation he believes often breeds conflict when not carefully handled.

He said, “2Face and his wife, two of them, I will say they didn’t manage themselves well. They are both entertainers. Annie is an actress, and 2Face is a musician.”

Baba Fryo argued that traditionally, the role of a wife includes helping to keep the husband grounded, particularly in situations where the man may be drawn to unhealthy habits.

However, he questioned how such balance could be achieved if both spouses exhibit similar traits.

“When a man is drinking, the woman will be watching him, and if he is drinking too much, the woman will calm him,” he said. “But if you marry a woman who also drinks, when you’re both drunk, who will take the other home?”

He added, “When a man sees that, he will become insecure in the marriage. And when he goes out and sees another woman with a different attitude.”

Baba Fryo also made a personal revelation during the podcast, claiming familiarity with 2Baba’s current partner, Natasha, saying, “I’m not saying this scenario is a good one, because even 2Face’s current lover, Natasha, is someone I have known.”

He disclosed that he had known Natasha since her early childhood and once carried her on his lap when she was just three years old.

2Baba and Annie Macaulay publicly announced their separation on January 26, 2025.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE