Why 16 of our members dumped Tinubu, APC — CPC state chairmen

The Forum of State Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) has explained why 16 of its members broke ranks with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement signed by its leaders, the Forum said neglect of the CPC bloc in the ruling party was the main reason for the defection. It noted that despite being part of the coalition that brought APC to power, the bloc has suffered marginalisation in appointments and recognition.

The defunct CPC state chairmen denied endorsement of former Vice President and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Atiku Abubakar, for the forthcoming general elections.

The Forum of State Chairmen of the CPC in a statement at the weekend dismissed the purported endorsement.

In the statement signed by Kasim Mabo (National Chairman); Sulaiman Oyaremi (National Secretary); Olalekan Obolo (South West Coordinator); Enyinnaya Ibiam Nnachi (South East Coordinator) and Ahmad Dawayo (North East and North West Coordinator), they clarified that 16 of the 37 member Forum have however pledged allegiance to the former Vice President.

The statement noted that 20 of its members remain firmly committed to the APC and a fresh mandate for President Bola Tinubu.

They, however, expressed disaffection over what they described as the continued neglect of the CPC bloc within ruling party.

“We wish to categorically state that 20 members of the group remain committed to the All Progressives Congress. We wish to state clearly that for some time now our Forum has been put under intense pressure which includes financial gratification by opposition leaders which accounts for why nine of our members succumbed to their pressure a few months ago and seven others joined them only last week as it appears they could no longer resist the pressure. As we speak however 20 of us remain unwaivering as we have lost one of our members from Borno State.

“This moment however calls for reflection, especially by the Presidency and the APC leadership to urgently address the continued neglect of the CPC bloc, particularly the Forum of State Chairmen who are feeling increasingly alienated. Without the fear of sounding immodest we remain the direct link to the grassroots structures that gave the CPC its national relevance and we were the Chairmen that worked with President Buhari of blessed memory to achieve the much touted 12.5 million votes.”

The Forum which recalled its grassroots structured in the defunct CPC pledged continued loyalty and support for the leadership of the defunct CPC bloc, led by former Nasarawa and Katsina states governor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Aminu Bello Masari and the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas.

“We remain loyal, patient, but firm in our resolve to demand for better patronage just as we pray that the Almighty God shall continue to guide Mr President and indeed all our leaders,” the statement added.

