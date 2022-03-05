Who’s that friend you can say this to: ‘I’m glad I know you’?

Friends and friendship are what most people long for. When a friendship is appreciated by someone you regard as a friend, it is something worth celebrating. YUSUF ABDULKADIR and KINGSLEY ALUMONA sampled the views of some Nigerians on that friend they are glad they know. Their responses:

Franca Nwogu

I am glad I know you, Mr Dandy. Your kind words have made a big difference in my life. With a friend like you, I feel blessed in this world for the exposures and opportunities you have given to me. You really seem to know who you are. I admire that. You are one of the reasons I am smiling today. You are a gift to everyone you meet. You have a gift that cheers everyone around you. I am really glad I know you, Mr Dandy Jackson Chukwudi.

Asiwaju Bello

Friendship is a rare gift. From my understanding of the concept of friendship, it is a fervent believe that someone would always be there for you, stand by you and with you in all situations, come rain, come shine. From the above analysis, my friend is Babalola Felix Thomas, a chartered accountant of repute. We met in November 6, 1989, and our friendship has transcended what friendship entails. We have been everything to each other. Indeed, I am glad I met Mr Babalola Felix Thomas.

Kareem Temitope

“May people with pure intentions find people with pure intentions.” This is a prayer I have consistently prayed, and I am grateful I met Bacha Assayouti, Kudiroh Omotola, Abdulfatah Abdulsamad, Luqman Mustapha, Abayomi Pelumi, Kareem Najeeb and Kolawole Ridwan. These guys are my pure-intention mates. Yes, some would take advantage of your feelings in trade for their interests. Let them go. Some would always be there for you. Friendship is lending a hand when needed, in all ramifications — not at your own risk though, that would mean stupidity. May we all attain that greater height.

Usman Babatunde

I have a few friends I am glad I met, but Uthman Ogundiran is the best of them. I would be forever grateful that I met him. He is the true definition of friendship. Over the years, we have worked, smiled and laughed together. We are still going through all these stages together. I hope life brings the best to him, and I want to say a huge thank you to him for his immeasurable love and support for me and for other people around him. I am glad he is part of my world.

Olatunji Kehinde

I am glad I know you, a friend who acts in all dispositions like one’s blood brother. That one friend my thoughts and dials cannot go a day without. One who sees potential in you and supports every of your doings, an intelligent being whose words I take of absolute importance. He never stands down when I am in need. He supports and believes so much in me. Folajimi OluwaTobiloba, a hard-working, resilient, intelligent and supportive friend. I am glad I know you. You are a definition of true a friendship.

Lawal Adesola

To begin with, I appreciate every single being I have had encounters with at one point or the other in my life. It just happens that, there is/are person(s) one is extremely happy and thankful to God one met and got along with. I have got two of those kinds of being I can call friends, sisters, confidants, partners and more. Though not bonded by blood, something much stronger than blood. It has kept us together and would continue to keep us bonded till the very end, and in the afterlife. I am very glad I know you Azeezah and Idayah. Thank you for making our trio a reality.

Mohammed Bolaji

Of all the men I have met and interacted with, one existed exceptional in many ways. He is the best of friends I have known. A friend with a healthy mind, glorious insight of world’s reality and unafraid of serious criticism. The friend you can stand confident for his ethical disposition. He represents the gold in Plato’s allegories of metals. All the time spent together is worthwhile. He respected rigor and aspire to the incredible calling of craft in all his doing. Adegbenjo Tijani Adeniyi is that friend I am glad I know in almost a decade now.

Atoyebi Folashade

A friend in need, they say, is a friend indeed. I have known many individuals, but there is always that one person who stands out. How can we know this one person? The sacrifices they make say it all. Not everyone would speak well behind you. Only few can give their last penny to help meet your need. Many would not share a meal with you when you are hungry. Someone has done all this, and would not hesitate to do more for me. This lady is a blessing undisguised. Àríké, I am glad I know you.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.