British actor Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new actor to portray James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig, who played the iconic fictional British spy for 15 years.

The 40-year-old actor, best known for his role as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series, described the opportunity as “the honour of a lifetime”.

Pattinson was unveiled as the next 007 in a 25-second promotional video shared on the franchise’s social media accounts, ending years of speculation about who would succeed Craig.

In a statement following the announcement, the actor expressed gratitude for being entrusted with the role.

The casting marks a new chapter for the long-running James Bond film franchise, with Dune director Denis Villeneuve set to direct the next instalment and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

In this article, Tribune Online identifies seven key things to know about Robert Pattinson.

1. Born in London

Robert Pattinson was born on May 13, 1986, in Barnes, south-west London, United Kingdom.

He grew up with his parents and two older sisters. His father worked as a classic car trader, while his mother was employed at a modelling agency.

Pattinson developed an interest in acting while attending school, where he joined the Barnes Theatre Club.

He initially joined the theatre group because he wanted to meet girls but eventually became involved in acting after starting backstage.

2. Film debut in Harry Potter

Pattinson gained early recognition for playing Cedric Diggory in the 2005 fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Although his character had a supporting role in the film, the appearance introduced him to a wider audience and helped establish his career in the film industry.

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His performance also opened the door to bigger acting opportunities, including the role that would later make him an international star.

3. Famous for playing Edward Cullen in Twilight

Pattinson rose to international fame in 2008 after portraying Edward Cullen in the first Twilight film.

The movie, based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novel, followed the relationship between a teenage girl, Bella Swan, and a vampire, Edward Cullen.

He reprised the role in four subsequent films, including New Moon, Eclipse and the two-part Breaking Dawn.

The franchise became a major commercial success and turned Pattinson into a globally recognised actor.

4. Played as a Batman

Beyond his association with the Twilight franchise, Pattinson has taken on several major film roles.

In 2022, he portrayed Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, in Matt Reeves’ superhero film The Batman.

The film presented a darker interpretation of the DC Comics character, with Pattinson playing a young and troubled version of the billionaire crime fighter.

His performance further demonstrated his ability to take on major franchise roles outside the romantic fantasy genre.

5. Worked with acclaimed film directors

Pattinson has built a career working with several established filmmakers, particularly in films that allowed him to explore more complex characters.

He starred in Christopher Nolan’s science fiction thriller Tenet (2020), alongside John David Washington.

He also appeared in The Lighthouse (2019), directed by Robert Eggers, and Good Time (2017), directed by Josh and Benny Safdie.

In 2026, he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, adding another major production to his filmography.

6. Seventh actor to play James Bond in the film franchise

With his latest casting, Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the main film franchise.

He follows a line of actors who have brought different interpretations to the fictional British secret agent.

The previous actors are Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Craig played Bond in five films between 2006 and 2021, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die.

Pattinson’s casting is also notable because he is already an established Hollywood star, unlike some previous actors who were relatively unknown when selected for the role.

7. Engaged to singer and actress

Pattinson is in a relationship with British singer and actress Suki Waterhouse.

The couple began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2024.

Waterhouse confirmed their engagement in December 2023, although the couple has largely kept details of their relationship private.

As Pattinson prepares to take on one of cinema’s most recognisable roles, attention will now turn to how he interprets the character and what direction the next James Bond film will take.