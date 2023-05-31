HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, in this piece, looks at the ongoing scheming towards emergence of the next Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly.

The race for the Speakership of the Ondo State House of Assembly has begun in earnest, with different lawmakers scheming and lobbying to take the mantle of leadership of the 10th Assembly in the state, in June. The race is particularly interesting as the current Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Honourable David Bamidele Oleyelogun is not returning to the House. Oleyelogun had contested for the House of Representatives ticket but lost the shadow election to the incumbent lawmaker representing the Federal Constituency, Honourable Tajudeen Adefisoye. The non-return of Oleyelogun to the hallowed chamber has given room to intensive lobbying by both returning lawmakers and the newly elected lawmakers, especially those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ahead of the inauguration of the new Assembly, the schemings point to four lawmakers as frontrunners in the Speakership race. Going by the conventional power sharing formula among the three senatorial districts in the state, the new Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly is likely to emerge from the Central senatorial district of the state. This calculation is based on the fact that the state governor hails from North Senatorial District while his Deputy comes from the Southern Senatorial District.

One other factor to be considered in the emergence of a new Speaker is the ranking status of the lawmakers. Though, only one lawmaker will be returning as a ranking lawmaker from the Central senatorial district, returning lawmakers from other zones are also eyeing the seat, while some newly elected lawmakers are also positioning themselves. The four lawmakers returning to the House are Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1), who is the Majority Leader; Oladiji Olamide (Ondo East); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11) and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje). Out of the returning lawmakers, only Olamide Oladiji is favored going by the zonal arrangements. He was re-elected in the March 2023 elections for a second term. Oladiji, popularly known as Landmark, once served as the Majority Leader of the current Assembly before he was made the Deputy Majority Leader for political exigencies. He was the Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, and Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He was also a member of the House Committees on Finance and Appropriations, Public Accounting, OSOPADEC and Natural Resources.

He was also said to have served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Government House Protocols, and was a member of House Committee on Finance and Appropriations. This responsibility was said to have further strengthened his relationship with the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

It is argued in the state political circles that Oladiji leads the pack as a party man that cannot be matched by any other member of the Assembly. Oladiji is seen as having the edge in terms of his experience, being a ranking lawmaker, favoured in terms of zoning and meritorious service.

His chances are also boasted by the fact that he enjoys the respect and confidence of his colleagues who are rooting for him. Oladiji is seen as cool headed and with the necessary leadership quality to galvanise members of the Assembly.

The race would have been between Oladiji and Toluwanimi Borokini who represented the Akure South constituency 1 but Borokini failed to secure a return to the House of Assembly, losing to a PDP candidate. All other lawmakers elected within the Central Senatorial district where the Speakership is expected to be zoned, are newly elected lawmakers.

Notwithstanding the zonal arrangements, the race for the top seat has been intense going by ongoing lobbying by several returning and new lawmakers in the coveted seat. Olajide may not have a smooth ride to power as Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje), Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11 and a new lawmaker, Princess Tosin Ogunlowo-Ajirotutu from Idanre state constituency are said to be lobbying and consulting for the speakership seat. Abayomi Akinruntan is the scion of the Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan. Akinruntan has been member of the state Assembly since 2015. He is currently the most ranked lawmaker in the Assembly, having represented his constituency for three times.

Being a third term lawmaker, Akinruntan boasts of a rich legislative background. Since 2015, Akinruntan has been an active member and is seen, in some quarters, as a good manager of human and material resources. While he may have the necessary qualities for Speakership, one major factor which is the zoning arrangements in the state is not in his favour.

Little is known Princess Tosin Ogunlowo-Ajirotutu from Idanre state constituency, but she has since commenced serious lobbying and political maneuvering to ensure she emerges the first female first timer to take charge of the state Assembly. She is said to be backed by some strong politicians within the APC in the state and promoters of gender equality. Her candidacy is said to be promoted despite her not meeting the standing order and rules of leadership of the House of Assembly.





Meanwhile, Gbegudu is said to stand a better chance of becoming deputy speaker because Akinruntan is from the same constituency with the state deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa. Factors that usually determine who emerges Speaker of the State Assembly are ranking status, zoning, hierarchy, competence, integrity, leadership qualities and ability to seamlessly command respect amongst members of the House. Some political analysts, however, believe that zoning should be a major consideration in determining the next speaker. They say this is for the sake of equity, justice and fairness. Their primary argument is that since the governor, Akeredolu hails from the North and the Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, South, the Speakership should be ceded to the central Senatorial district. This argument clearly gives Oladiji an edge over others eyeing the number three position.

According to sections 3, 4, 5 of the Ondo State House of Assembly Rules and Standing Orders (2019), as harmonised by State Houses of Assembly in Southwest, “Prospective Speaker shall not come from the Senatorial District of Mr Governor and Deputy Governor.”

In his views, a political analyst in the state, Taiwo Ibrahim said: “Out of all the returning lawmakers, only Oladiji is from Ondo Central senatorial district and favoured for the top job considering the zoning arrangements, while only Gbegudu and Akinruntan can contest the position of the Deputy Speaker, considering the fact that the position of the Deputy Speaker can be zoned to Ondo South senatorial district”

A social commentator also held that the lawmakers in the next dispensation require a Speaker that will be able to guide the House and foster unity among members. He said what is needed at the particular period is not a Speaker with traditional approach to legislative leadership but a leader with a holistic understanding of what it takes to bridge the gap among people with different political leanings.

He said the state needs a sound and energetic, humble and sensitive, proactive and connectible, dynamic and digital, moral and Godfearing parliamentary leader that will join hands with the executive to develop the state.

So far, the body language of the governor or the party is still unknown but some APC stalwarts warn that jettisoning the zonal arrangements might affect the party and cause unnecessary friction. A party stalwart, under condition of anonymity, warned that the Assembly could be a house of commotion if the choice of the majority of lawmakers is at variance with that of the party leadership. Party stalwarts, however, note that Akeredolu also has a major role in the choice of Speaker.

