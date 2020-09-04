Who will save Nigeria from insurgency?

For a long time, there has been considerable instability and insecurity in selective part of Maiduguri in Borno State. There are incessant attacks on innocent citizens by Boko Haram members. It is the belief of many people in Nigeria, including the international community, that Borno State is not the safest place to be.

The attacks in Borno State are creating panic in the mind of many Nigerians. The question is who will deliver Nigeria from the hands of Boko Haram?

Let me use this occasion to thank our gallant soldiers who are still devoted to the fighting insurgency. The Federal Government should provide sophisticated weapons to our soldiers and also seek international support.

I urge the Shehu of Borno State, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Elkanemi, to use his good offices as an Islamic scholar and father to invite all the 36 states chief Imams in Nigeria, including at least five Islamic scholars from Saudi Arabia, for special prayer towards putting an end to insecurity in Borno State.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.,

Ibadan.

