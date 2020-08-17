Who will replace Buruji Kashamu in Ijebu Igbo?

Erin wo; the elephant has fallen. On August 8, 2020, I received a phone call from one of my colleagues that Senator Buruji Kashamu had taken his final bow from mother earth and had returned to his Creator. I became numb and dumbfounded. To Allah we come and to Him is our return.

As an Islamic scholar and a lawyer, what came straight to my mind was to pray for the late senator. Death is a constant reminder to everyone that we can’t live forever on this earth; it is our good deed that will continue to speak for us when we are no more. Now that Senator Kashamu is gone, those who benefited from his good deed will forever remain grateful to him even in death.

To his enemies, his death is a source of great relief but it is certain that all of us will die one day. The question is this: who will replace Senator Kashamu in Ijebu Igbo? I wish to make it very clear that it will take a very long time before we could get a replacement for Senator Kashamu; he was loved by the people of Ijebu Igbo.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should present his younger brother to replace him at the National Assembly whenever it is ready to hold the rerun election like they did in Osun State when Senator Ishaq Adeleke died, they should repeat this system. The people of Ogun State and Nigeria in general, including all his colleagues particularly Senator Ben Murray- Bruce, will miss him.

It is shocking to lose a caring and greatly loved bread winner. It is in view of this that I join the oba of Ijebu Igbo and Governor Dapo Abiodun to commiserate with the family members of Senator Kashamu and pray to Allah to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He is gone but not forgotten. The Ogun State government should immortalise him.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.

Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

SERAP Demands Withdrawal Of Broadcasting Code Seeking To Sanction Contents ‘Insulting’ Leader

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to “urgently instruct the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal broadcasting code and memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects or insults the president, governors…