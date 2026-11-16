WHO warns of gaps in global fight against drug-resistant infections

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that inadequate funding, poor diagnostic facilities and weak implementation of national policies continue to expose patients to drug-resistant infections worldwide.

The warning follows new findings showing that although 173 countries have developed national action plans to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR), only 22 per cent have adequately funded and fully implemented their strategies.

The figure represents progress from 79 countries in 2017. However, WHO says the gap between policy commitments and implementation remains a major obstacle to controlling the growing threat.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria and other microorganisms stop responding to medicines designed to treat infections. This makes common illnesses harder to manage and increases the risks associated with surgery, childbirth and cancer treatment.

WHO estimates that one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections worldwide was resistant to antibiotics in 2023.

The WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed the increase in countries with national AMR plans but urged governments to translate their commitments into action.

“An unfulfilled plan helps no one,” he said, calling for greater investment in infection prevention, surveillance, equitable access to essential antimicrobial medicines and quality diagnostic services.

The findings are contained in the 2026 Tracking Antimicrobial Resistance Country Self-Assessment Survey (TrACSS), which received responses from 183 countries, representing 94 per cent of WHO Member States.

The report identified serious weaknesses in laboratory capacity, revealing that only 36 per cent of countries had national reference laboratories equipped to test selected bacterial and fungal pathogens.

This falls below the global target of ensuring that 80 per cent of countries have comprehensive bacterial and fungal resistance testing capacity by 2030.

WHO warned that inadequate testing could lead to patients receiving ineffective or unnecessary antibiotics, while resistant infections and outbreaks may go undetected.

The survey also found that only 63 per cent of countries had guidelines for appropriate antimicrobial use, while slightly more than half had surveillance systems to monitor antibiotic consumption and resistance trends.

To address the gaps, WHO has introduced two practical tools under its AMR Diagnostic Initiative: a prioritised catalogue of diagnostic tests and step-by-step guidance to help laboratories diagnose bacterial and fungal infections.

Meanwhile, World AMR Awareness Week will be held from November 18 to 24, 2026, under the theme “One Health, one action: Prevent AMR now.”

The campaign highlights the connection between human, animal, plant and environmental health, calling for coordinated action by governments, healthcare professionals, farmers, veterinarians and communities.

Established in 2016, TrACSS was developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the United Nations Environment Programme, WHO and the World Organisation for Animal Health to monitor global progress in implementing AMR action plans.