The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that persistent barriers to HIV prevention, testing, and treatment could undermine Africa’s efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, despite significant progress in saving lives and expanding access to lifesaving medicines.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, gave the warning ahead of the 2026 World AIDS Day, which is marked on December 1. He disclosed that an estimated 26.3 million people were living with HIV across the African Region, while 21.7 million were receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Janabi said the figures reflected substantial progress in the continent’s HIV response but warned that millions of people still faced obstacles to accessing essential services.

In his World AIDS Day message, themed “Ending AIDS starts with access,” the WHO official stressed that medical breakthroughs would have limited impact unless prevention tools, diagnostic services, and treatment reached the people who needed them.

He said the African Region had demonstrated leadership, resilience, and innovation in tackling the epidemic over the past decades, saving millions of lives and reducing new HIV infections in several countries.

He, however, cautioned that geographical isolation, high transportation costs, medicine stock-outs, stigma, discriminatory practices, and gender inequalities continued to prevent many people from accessing care.

According to him, these barriers often forced people to delay HIV testing, interrupt treatment, or avoid health facilities altogether, increasing the risk of undetected infections and preventable transmission.

“Scientific breakthroughs only translate into healthier lives when they reach the people they are designed to serve,” Janabi said.

He explained that access to prevention services empowered individuals to protect themselves and their partners, while accessible testing enabled early diagnosis and timely medical intervention.

Consistent access to antiretroviral treatment, he added, allowed people living with HIV to lead longer, healthier, and more productive lives.

Janabi also stressed the importance of confidential and non-discriminatory healthcare, noting that people must be able to seek HIV services without fear of stigma, discrimination, or social exclusion.

The Regional Director said African countries were adopting innovative strategies to close existing gaps, including differentiated service delivery, the integration of HIV interventions into primary healthcare, and stronger community-based health systems.

He also highlighted preparations to introduce new HIV prevention technologies, describing them as an opportunity to strengthen the continent’s response.

However, he insisted that such innovations must be affordable and accessible to all, rather than limited to a few countries or privileged populations.

Janabi called on African governments to sustain investments in HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and care, warning that meeting the 2030 target would require stronger political commitment and action to address inequalities in healthcare access.

He urged development partners to support countries in expanding the availability of emerging prevention tools and reaching communities that had historically been underserved.

The WHO official further emphasised the need to place people living with HIV at the centre of policy decisions and service delivery, noting that their experiences and leadership had been instrumental in shaping the epidemic response.

He said their voices must continue to influence decisions about how and where healthcare services were provided.

Janabi also called for stronger action against stigma, discriminatory practices, and punitive laws that discouraged vulnerable populations from seeking HIV-related services.

He maintained that ending AIDS would require more than scientific progress, insisting that accessible healthcare, respect for human rights, and inclusive health systems were equally essential.

Reflecting on the significance of the annual observance, he paid tribute to those who had lost their lives to AIDS and acknowledged the courage of individuals and communities whose advocacy had transformed the HIV response across Africa.

“Every person who can protect their health, get a diagnosis in time, or return home with the medicines they need brings us closer to ending AIDS as a public health threat,” he said.

With the 2030 deadline approaching, the WHO Regional Director said governments, partners, and communities must intensify efforts to ensure that the gains recorded over the years translated into equitable access to lifesaving services.

For Africa, the challenge is no longer only to develop effective HIV interventions but also to ensure that nobody is left behind in accessing them.