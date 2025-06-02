WHO, TY Danjuma Foundation sign $2.26m pact to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare

The World Health Organization (WHO) in the African Region and TY Danjuma Foundation have signed a landmark US$ 2.26 million agreement to strengthen Nigeria’s national health priorities over the next decade.

The partnership, formalised today in Abuja,

Nigeria marks a significant step in leveraging African philanthropy to address the country’s health challenges.

The fully flexible funding will support the WHO Country Office in Nigeria’s work plan until December 2034, enabling strategic resource allocation to tackle evolving health needs.

The initiative will prioritise expanding access to integrated health services for women, children, and vulnerable populations in the states of Taraba in the northeast, Edo in the south, and Enugu in the southeast of Nigeria.

Established in 2009, the TY Danjuma Foundation is a Nigerian philanthropic organization dedicated to improving health and education. With state offices in Taraba and Edo, the foundation supports local nongovernmental organizations to deliver impactful community programmes.

“We are proud to partner with WHO to advance Nigeria’s health priorities,” said Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of TY Danjuma

Foundation.

“This agreement reflects our dedication to improving lives and fostering

sustainable development in our communities.”

The signing ceremony at the WHO Country Office in Abuja brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Nigerian Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, other Ministries, departments and agencies, State governments, the diplomatic community, traditional and religious rulers, civil society groups, and other partners committed to advancing health in Nigeria.

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, emphasized the national significance of the collaboration, stating: “This agreement is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to health equity. We welcome the collaboration with WHO and the TY Danjuma Foundation to deliver sustainable, high-impact health solutions. A visit to Taraba State on 3 June 2025 will highlight the partnership’s on-the-ground impact.

The delegation will tour the TY Danjuma Foundation’s Medical Centre and commission the newly constructed Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria Hospital in Takum, donated by the foundation. This visit will assess the quality of care and explore opportunities to enhance community access to health services.

“On behalf of the World Health Organization, I extend our sincere appreciation to the TY

Danjuma Foundation for your generous and visionary support for WHO’s work in Nigeria” said

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa. “At a time when the global

health sector is grappling with a significant funding crisis, this long-term, flexible support could not be more timely. It strengthens our ability to support national leadership, serve

communities, and drive impact where it is most needed.”

Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Representative in Nigeria, highlighted the wider impact of the initiative. “This collaboration sets a new standard for health partnerships in Nigeria. The flexible funding and shared vision will drive measurable progress in addressing the needs of our most vulnerable populations.”