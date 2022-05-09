WHO supports Nigeria to launch National Essential Diagnostic List

World Health Organization (WHO), has supported the Federal Government to launch the Nigeria National Essential Diagnostics List (NEDL).

The EDL’s purpose is to provide evidence-based guidance to countries to create their own national lists of essential diagnostic tests and tools, anticipating that the EDL will complement the List of Essential Medicines and enhance its impact.

The WHO Public Health Emergency Advisor, Dr Alexander Chimbaru disclosed that following increased recognition of the importance of diagnostic testing in healthcare particularly as it plays a major role in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the World Health Organization (WHO) developed an Essential Diagnostics List (EDL) to address the lack of access to tests and testing services in many countries.

Chimbaru further noted the WHO Essential Diagnostic List which was first published in 2018, is a list of recommended in-vitro diagnostics that should be available at the point of care and is intended as a guidance document for countries to create their own national list based on their local context and needs.

“The overall goal of the EDL is to improve access to testing, diagnostic capacities during the outbreak, affordability of test, regulation and quality of diagnostic test”.

“The National Essential Diagnostic List is anticipated to complement and enhance the impact of the Essential Medicines List (EML) which has recorded a great improvement in availability and affordability of medicines and quality of patient management”.





In his remarks, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said the flag-off of the dissemination of the Nigeria National Essential Diagnostics List marks another giant stride towards achieving the core mandate of the Federal Ministry of Health which is “to develop and implement policies to strengthen the national health system for effective, efficient, accessible and affordable delivery of health services in partnership with relevant stakeholders”.

Ehanire pointed out that policies and guidelines are developed to address needs and situations and Nigeria is committed to the attainment of globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“This commitment is reflected in the 2016 revised National Health Policy whose theme is “Promoting the Health of Nigerians to Accelerate Socio-economic Development”.

Ehanire maintained that after about 4 decades following the development of the Essential Medicines List (EML), the World Health Organization developed the Essential Diagnostics List (EDL) in order to provide evidence-based guidance to countries to create their national lists of essential diagnostic tests and tools, anticipating that the EDL will complement the List of Essential Medicines and enhance its impact.

“Over the past few years, there has been increased recognition of the importance of diagnostic testing in healthcare, and especially in achieving the goal of UHC, but until recently, there have been few strategic efforts designed to develop the evidence base on which policymakers can rationally increase and improve access to diagnostic testing.”

“To this end, after about four decades since the existence of the Essential Medicines List (EML), WHO has seen the need to develop an Essential Diagnostics List (EDL).

“The WHO EDL is purposed to provide evidence-based guidance to countries to create their national lists of essential diagnostic tests and tools, anticipating that the EDL will complement the List of Essential Medicines and enhance its impact.

“National essential medicines lists have been successful in facilitating access to treatment and promoting affordable prices, particularly in low resource countries, by prioritizing the most important medicines all countries need to make available to their populations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…WHO supports Nigeria to launch National Essential Diagnostic List

WHO supports Nigeria to launch National Essential Diagnostic List