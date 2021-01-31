WHO, NPHCDA, Sokoto government host COVID-19 survivors

Sokoto State risk communication in conjunction with the community engagement committee has organized a special meeting with survivors of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The meeting tagged “COVID-19 Survivors Campaign” (Heroes and Heroines) also involve National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and World Health Organization (WHO) was aimed at enlightening the general public, support the survivors.

The meeting also afforded the survivors to narrate experiences encountered while being COVID-19 positive including experiences, pain, stigma and other issues.

Speaking while delivering his remarks at the meeting, state incident manager and also Director public health from state ministry of health, Dr. Abdulraham Ahmad, celebrated the survivors and encouraged them to be more strong, forge ahead with their normal activities and leave everything happen behind.

He appealed to the general public to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols just he reminded all that the virus is still living with us.

The state health educator, Malami Madi, in his own remarks, said the meeting was facilitated to elaborate more on Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting took place at state Epidemiology Unit Specialist Hospital, Sokoto where some of the survivors further took time to narrate their experience as well as how they were able to overcome the challenges.

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the victims, a youth corp member, Deborah Adeola, said she was diagnosed after her trip to the state.

According to her, “I was a bit stressed up then and had symptoms of malaria, it was when I complained and was tested that we discovered it was coronavirus.

“Sincerely, I initially argued with them demanding for my test results before it later dawned on me that I was actually positive.

“I was isolated for two weeks and after another series of test, I was certified okay and negative,” she said.

She called on members of the public to stop stigmatization against survivors of the virus in the society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.