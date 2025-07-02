Who is leaking information to gunmen, leading to ambushes that kill Nigerian soldiers?

The continued loss of soldiers every year, particularly in the face of ongoing insecurity, raises serious concerns about who is leaking sensitive information to gunmen, leading to ambushes that kill our gallant and brave soldiers.

The Nigerian Army has suffered casualties due to several attacks by gunmen. Nigerians both home and in the diaspora, and the international community have condemned the attack by gunmen that led to the killing of 17 soldiers in Bangi community, Manga Local Government Area of Niger State.

It is a significant blow to Nigerian Army’s reputation when gunmen kill soldiers annually in Nigeria. Nigerians should support our soldiers with prayers to defeat their enemies. Once sensitive information is leaked to bandits, it will be very difficult for Nigerian soldiers to defeat them.

If Judas had not betrayed Jesus Christ, it would have been significantly more difficult for the authorities to arrest him. The Yoruba proverb also says: “Bi iku Ile ko ba pa ni, to de ko le pa ni.” It means, “If the enemy within doesn’t kill you, the outside enemy cannot kill you.

Another Yoruba proverb says: “Eyin ikule l’ota wa, inu ile lase ni ngbe.” It means: “The enemy lives at the backyard, while the treacherous ones dwell within the household.”

I commiserate with the Nigerian Army and the family members of the fallen personnel over the demise of the 17 soldiers. May their souls rest in sweet repose.

This is the right time to put all necessary machinery in place so as to stop these gunmen from continuing to kill our soldiers. I am not happy about it.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan, Oyo State.

