The World Health Organisation, (WHO) Country Representative in Nigeria, Walter Kasadi has lauded the Kano State government’s effort, for its rapid response to combat the diphtheria outbreak, describing it, as a noble role model worth high emulation.

He made this known on Wednesday in Kano, when the delegation paid a working visit to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf at the government house, urged other states to emulate the action.

According to him, the state has displayed an exemplary response to the disease, which is worth good emulation by other states in the country.

“Kano is an epicentre for diphtheria, but we have seen so far exemplary in rapid response. All agencies, sectors, and partners are working around and implementing a diphtheria response effort. And that is an example of how to work together.

“Obviously, Kano has a great potential of revitalising the Primary Health Care, PHC which has been put forth by WHO to accelerate health” adding that “we hope other states will follow suit and harness these successes.”

“Diphtheria is just a wake-up call that we have to revisit the foundation of the PHC, multi-sector policy and action, community empowerment and engagement.

Kasadi stated that ” what we have seen here is an example of political will or commitment,”

In his response, Governor Yusuf commended the WHO for the visit saying that no amount is to much to make qualitative healthcare delivery for the masses

He then assured that the present government is determined to assist the downtrodden people in their quest to acquire health facilities.

