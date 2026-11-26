The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended the Kano State Government for distributing 484 tricycle ambulances to Primary Healthcare Centres across the state’s 44 local government areas to strengthen emergency healthcare services.

The WHO representative from its Kano Field Office, Dr. Mayana, gave the commendation during the official launch of the ambulances, describing the initiative as a significant investment in improving access to emergency medical care, particularly for women, newborns and children.

Dr. Mayana said timely access to emergency healthcare could make the difference between life and death, especially for pregnant women experiencing complications during childbirth and newborns requiring urgent medical attention.

He explained that the tricycle ambulances would strengthen the state’s healthcare referral system by enabling Primary Healthcare Centres to promptly transport patients requiring specialised treatment to higher-level health facilities.

According to him, the initiative would particularly benefit underserved communities where conventional ambulances often face accessibility challenges or where transportation facilities are limited.

The WHO representative also acknowledged the Kano State Government’s broader efforts to improve healthcare delivery, particularly the recruitment of thousands of health workers to strengthen the workforce and expand access to essential medical services at the grassroots.

He further commended the state government for its sustained leadership in polio eradication, strengthening routine immunisation and implementing malaria prevention, early diagnosis and prompt treatment programmes.

Dr. Mayana particularly applauded the administration’s commitment to maternal, newborn and child health, noting that providing Primary Healthcare Centres with reliable referral transportation was a practical step towards reducing maternal mortality and improving health outcomes.

He stressed that effective referral arrangements, supported by timely communication between referring health facilities and receiving hospitals, would further maximise the impact of the initiative and help save lives.

The WHO representative reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to sustaining its partnership with the Kano State Government in strengthening primary healthcare and supporting interventions aimed at improving the health and well-being of residents.

He congratulated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the entire state government on the milestone, describing the distribution of 484 tricycle ambulances as an important investment in the health and future of the people of Kano State.