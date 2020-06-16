WHO celebrates 42 survivors of COVID-19 in Adamawa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has celebrated forty-two survivors of COVID-19 in Adamawa State.

The event which took place at the ‘Infectious Disease Centre, Yola Specialist Hospital today Tuesday described the 42 survivors as heroes and heroines, including health workers who have put their lives on the line to save others from the COVID-19.

The commissioner of health in the state, professor Abdullahi Isa, who spoke on behalf of the chairman of the containment committee, Dr Bashiru Ahmad who doubles as the secretary to the government thanked the development partners like the World Health Organisation, (WHO), UNICEF as well as the health workers who have been front runners in containing the COVID-19.

The commissioner said the 42 survivors of COVID-19 have become symbols of hope as they have defeated the virus.

According to him, Adamawa State has recorded about 374 cases that tested positive for COVID-19 since the index case recorded on 22nd April 2020, adding that about five isolation centres were established in the state, urging the survivors to observe safety measures even after being discharged.

The Director, Public Health, ministry of health, Dr Bolki Dilli and the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative, Pharmacist Iya Bosa also explained that COVID-19 is real and there is a need for anyone that experiences strange symptoms like dry-throat, sneezing, loss of taste to call and present himself at one of the COVID-19 centres.

Two of the survivors who spoke on condition of anonymity emphasised that COVID-19 is real but not a death sentence.

They told the people that any victim of COVID-19 virus can conquer it just like they did.

The representative of the survivors equally advised people to always observe safety measures like frequent washing of hands, social distance and use of facemasks.

