Sandra Nwaokolo





The Lagos State Government has announced its plan to prosecute Chrisland School, some members of staff, and a vendor over the death of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old student. The charges against them are involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts, and are in violation of Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

On February 9, 2023, Whitney Adeniran slumped during her school’s inter-house sports event and was rushed to Agege Central Hospital, where she was pronounced “brought in dead” (BID) by the attending doctor. Following an autopsy that revealed she died from asphyxia and electrocution, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter.

The coroner, Magistrate Olabisi Fajana, will begin the inquiry on April 4 to determine the cause of the student’s death. The case was subsequently referred to the Nigerian Police Force, which carried out a thorough investigation with the help of other agencies.

On March 20, 2023, the case file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution’s office for review, and on March 23, 2023, the DPP issued his Legal Advice, stating that a prima facie case of involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts had been established against the school, some members of staff, and a vendor.

In light of the DPP’s legal advice, Onigbanjo announced that the accused would be charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts as specified under Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015. The Ministry of Justice website (www.lagosstatemoj.org.) provides certified true copies of the legal advice for public access.

