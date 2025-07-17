White House launches probe into Biden’s use of autopen for official acts

The White House has launched a major investigation into former President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen—a device that replicates a person’s signature—during his time in office.

Senior officials told Fox News Digital that the review involves tens of thousands of documents from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The number could exceed one million documents before the investigation wraps up.

The White House Counsel’s Office is leading the review, working alongside the Department of Justice.

The focus is on documents, communications, and other materials related to Biden’s use of the autopen for signing official actions.

One senior official said they aren’t ready to share any findings yet. However, they confirmed that NARA has already turned over more than 27,000 documents.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had strong words:

“Joe Biden was the worst, most incompetent, and senile president in our country’s history.”

She added:

“It has been widely reported that Joe Biden handed the power of the presidency to an autopen controlled by unelected leftist staffers, who were allowed to make terrible decisions that destroyed our country.”

“The Trump White House is committed to finding the answers to the many outstanding questions the American people still have about how business in the Biden White House was conducted.”

White House officials noted that every sitting president can access NARA records from past administrations. The review spans multiple years.

The aim is to determine whether Biden’s health affected his ability to govern and whether there were proper safeguards around autopen use.

One official explained:

“What did the former president direct, versus what he did not. The only time a legitimate use of the autopen should happen is if the president said he wanted something done, or if he was asked for his approval.”

Another official stressed the importance of the issue:

“This has been a priority for the administration since the beginning. The president’s signature is one of the most important signatures in the world.”

They added:

“Was the autopen inappropriately used?”

The investigation will likely expand to hundreds of thousands more documents with DOJ support.

During his presidency, Biden used the autopen for various official actions, including controversial pardons.

This includes preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, family members, and staff tied to the January 6th committee.

He only personally signed one pardon—his son, Hunter Biden—despite saying publicly he wouldn’t.

In total, Biden granted clemency to over 1,500 people in his final days, calling it the largest single-day clemency action in US history.

The autopen is a physical device that holds a pen and mimics a real signature. It’s different from a stamp or digital copy and can use various pen types.

One official questioned its use bluntly:

“Did Biden surrender his Article II executive authorities to unelected staffers that the American people don’t know, and to a machine that holds the same legal authority as his right hand, because he wasn’t capable of doing the job?”

They continued:

“Did unelected staffers, radical staffers, use the power of this machine to radically transform America?”

In an interview with the New York Times, Biden defended his decisions:

“I made every decision on my own. We’re talking about (granting clemency to) a whole lot of people.”

But the Times also reported that Biden “did not individually approve each name for the categorical pardons that applied to large numbers of people,” citing Biden and his aides.

Meanwhile, Congress is investigating through the House Oversight Committee. They’re reviewing Biden’s health and autopen use.

A senior official said the White House probe is independent of Congress’s inquiry.

“This is a massive effort,” the official said.

“Lawyers are working diligently to get answers. It is important for the American people to know to what extent the media played a cover-up on Biden’s well-being, and which signatures were at his direction and which were at the direction of his staff.”

They added:

“They elected a president – not a staff.”

Trump, by contrast, does not use the autopen for official actions.

“Nothing that would be considered official business,” one official said.

“Every executive order signing has been public and the president has signed these documents live and in person.”

In June, Trump sent a memo to Attorney General Pam Bondi calling for a DOJ probe into the autopen and Biden’s mental fitness.

