While many spas emphasise beauty, we focus on healing from within — Gbemisola Falade

Gbemisola Falade is a wellness expert and the steam bath coordinator for Lasena Natural Steam Bath and Health Resort, an enterprise focused on promoting personal health through natural healing methods. She speaks in this interview with ROTIMI IGE on the unique physical healing, emotional renewal and mental clarity their outfit offers, as well as how Nigerians can infuse and utilise the power of nature in their daily lifestyle.

How do health and lifestyle come together in this enterprise?

At Lasena Steam Bath and Health Resort, we embrace the healing power of nature while helping people balance the fast-paced nature of life, especially in Lagos. Our space is designed as a contrast to the chaos outside—calm, serene, and healing. We use minerals and natural heat to help people rediscover themselves and reconnect with their inner peace. It’s not an escape; it’s a return to self.

What are the health benefits of the mineral steam bath, and what has been the general reactions?

The minerals present in our steam, such as potassium and zinc, are extremely beneficial. Clients with conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes have experienced significant improvements. For example, someone might arrive with a blood pressure reading of 140/100 and leave at 100/80. Many prefer this natural therapy over medications and return frequently because of its effectiveness.

Has there been any clinical validation or partnerships with healthcare providers?

Yes, we have partnered with doctors, nurses, and pharmacists who were curious about what we do. They’ve visited, observed, and supported us by helping monitor vital signs and organising programmes. While I can’t share detailed information about insurance partnerships at the moment, we do have ongoing relationships with health professionals.

Why did you choose this specific, somewhat remote location?

Lasena Natural Steam Bath was built around the natural steam source, which was discovered on this land in Ogun State. The water comes directly From an aquifer and is naturally heated to 70°C. We didn’t just pick a location—we built the facility around the source. Until we discover another similar source elsewhere, this is where we’ll stay.

Do clients express concern about the distance from the city?

Yes, especially those living on the Island. They often mention the distance. But despite that, many still return because the benefits outweigh the stress of travel.

What if another similar facility is opened elsewhere?

That would be welcome. Our mission is to help people live healthier lives. If someone else discovers a similar natural source and offers healing in a natural way, that’s a win for humanity. We’re not afraid of competition because we focus on what makes us unique.

How do you plan to manage competition, especially if it arises in the future?

We focus on inner wellness, not just physical appearance. While many spas emphasise beauty, we emphasise healing from within. We’re not intimidated by competition because our approach is different and deeply rooted in natural therapy.

How does your environment to help clients de-stress?

Our environment is calm and deliberate. There’s a stark difference between the noise outside and the peace within. As soon as guests arrive, we offer them herbal teas like lemongrass, guava, or mango leaf to relax them. Then they go through vitals, take a shower, and begin their session. This intentional process helps them feel the difference and keeps them coming back.

Tell us about the origin of your water brand and what makes it special?

The first thing to understand is that our journey started with water—specifically, our bottled water segment. That was the foundation of this aspect of the spa. Originally, the bottled water was semi-processed. Now, we’re proud to say that we are the only natural water brand in Nigeria. Lasena water is incredibly unique. While many water brands claim to have the best quality, ours stands out because it is naturally alkaline. It wasn’t treated to become alkaline—it naturally contains essential minerals straight from the earth. That’s how we discovered it. The water comes from underground and is rich in six key minerals. That’s what makes it different from others.

Tell us about your deep tissue massage and its health benefits.

The deep tissue massage is specifically designed to help reduce chronic inflammation in the tissues. As the name implies, it involves applying deeper pressure during the massage session. We typically recommend this type of massage for people who suffer from arthritis or have severe joint and body pain.

At Lasena Steam Bath and Health Resort, the deep tissue massage is combined with the steam bath session to enhance its effectiveness. Before the massage begins, clients enter the steam bath, which contains minerals like calcium that help relax and strengthen the bones. By the time the client proceeds to the deep tissue massage, their body is already relaxed, making the massage more effective and less painful. Our therapists are specially trained to assess each client and tailor the massage to provide deep, soothing relief exactly where it’s needed. This integrated technique is what sets our deep tissue massage apart.

Have you encountered transformations in your clients that go beyond physical healing to renewed confidence, identity, or inner peace?

Yes, we have. Our steam bath goes beyond just the physical aspect—it touches people on a deeper, more personal level. While its primary purpose is to help people live healthier lives, you don’t need to be sick to experience its benefits.

Many people come not because they’re ill, but because they need a space for peace, reflection, or spiritual connection. We’ve had people come in and say, “I just needed a quiet place to think,” or “I found clarity while meditating here.” Some have shared that they walked in with back pain or were limping, and by the time they left, they felt much better physically and emotionally. After their sessions, we always ask how it went, and many clients naturally pour out their feelings, telling us about their pain, relief, or even emotional breakthroughs. Although we don’t have a designated space for counselling yet, clients often find comfort in sharing their experience with us, and we value that deeply.

How do you choose your therapists and how is Lasena positioning itself as a lifestyle brand in Nigeria’s evolving wellness landscape?

We carefully select our staff to ensure they align with our brand’s values. We have certified nurses whose primary role is to check blood pressure and sugar levels before and after sessions. But they also provide health advice and guide clients based on their unique health conditions. Not all treatments work the same for everyone, and our nurses help tailor each experience. Our spa therapists, who handle massages and body scrubs, are also professionally trained and certified.

They’ve had training from previous establishments and are further trained here to fit into our unique system. We don’t just follow trends—we study them and only adopt what aligns with our core message, which is finding your true self naturally in a serene environment. At Lasena Steam Bath & Health Resort, we don’t define luxury by aesthetics or photo ops. Our definition of luxury is healthy living. We want clients to leave feeling better than when they arrived. We’re open to partnerships, especially with people who understand our purpose deeply—practitioners and thought leaders who believe in authentic, accessible wellness.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE