Whether we shall meet again, I don’t know: Resigned commissioner tells Edo State governor

The Commissioner that resigned from the government of the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, in his letter of resignation told the governor that he knew not whether they would ever meet again and so he was bidding him everlasting farewell.

Mr Paul Onhombamu, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, resigned his appointment on Thursday, saying he did so for the general good of the state and the happiness of the people.

But in the letter he wrote to the governor announcing his resignation, he wrote that he was not sure he would ever meet the governor again, an indication that the relationship between them was not good.

According to him, “Whether we shall meet again, I know not, therefore, our everlasting farewell take. If we do meet, why we shall smile, if not, it is true this parting was well made.”

The letter, entitled: “Resignation of my appointment,” the erstwhile commissioner said: “I hereby tender my letter of resignation as a commissioner in Edo State to His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki, this 4th day of June 2020. Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as a cabinet member and operate outside it for the general good of Edo State and pursuit of happiness for the citizens.

“I remain eternally grateful to His Excellency the Governor for indulging me in his purposeful and sophisticated administration. I greet you sir and the entire loyal members of the state executive council. I am particularly delighted that his excellency’s second term bid is firm and surefooted.”

