Where to Watch Live Football in Indonesia: Top Spots for Fans in 2025

Football fever in Indonesia is real — and in 2025, it’s hitting a whole new level! With loyal fanbases cheering for everything from local Liga 1 matches to intense European league showdowns, football is more than just a game here — it’s a lifestyle. But the question is: where’s the best place to catch all the action?

Whether you’re looking for a buzzing sports bar, a cozy café with big screens, or streaming platforms like Nobar TV and Nobartv, we’ve got you covered. Let’s explore the ultimate list of where to watch live football in Indonesia in 2025. ⚽🔥

Indonesia is full of vibrant viewing venues where fans unite to cheer for their favorite teams. Here’s a breakdown of the best options:

Spot Type Examples What to Expect Sports Bars Eastern Promise (Jakarta), BackRoom Bali Loud crowds, multiple big screens, beer on tap, English Premier League focus Local Warungs & Cafés Kopi Bang Tigor, Warung Bola Affordable meals, community vibes, usually air Liga 1 or World Cup qualifiers Stadium Viewing Zones GBK Fan Zones, Surabaya Arena Spots Giant outdoor screens, live performances, fan chants, fireworks Online Streaming Nobar TV, Nobartv HD live streaming, commentary options, replays, mobile-friendly access

1. Sports Bars with a Buzz

If you love the sound of cheering fans, cold drinks, and wall-to-wall screens, sports bars are your go-to spot. In cities like Jakarta, Bandung, and Bali, these venues become electric on game nights.

Why visit a sports bar?

High-quality viewing experience with surround sound 🎶



Access to international leagues like the EPL, La Liga, and Champions League



Social vibe – great for watching games with fellow fans



Food and drink deals during match hours 🍻🍔



Top Picks:

Eastern Promise , Jakarta – A British-style pub with live EPL matches



, Jakarta – A British-style pub with live EPL matches The BackRoom , Bali – A modern lounge showing everything from Serie A to MLS



, Bali – A modern lounge showing everything from Serie A to MLS Score! Sports Bar, Surabaya – Massive screens and wild fan energy



2. Cozy Cafés & Warungs for Local Flavors

For a more down-to-earth experience, warungs and neighborhood cafés offer a relaxed setting. These places often support local football teams and stream national league games or international tournaments like the World Cup.

What makes them special?

Affordable food and drinks 🍜☕



Strong community vibe



Some even offer projection screens outdoors for a laid-back open-air experience



Often open till late, especially on game nights



Perfect for fans of Liga 1 or those who want to cheer on Timnas Indonesia (the national team) with local crowds.

3. Stadium Zones and Outdoor Screens

Stadium zones like those around Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) or community areas in Surabaya transform into fan parks during major tournaments. Expect thousands of fans waving flags, singing anthems, and watching the match on gigantic screens.

Why it’s epic:

The closest thing to being in the stadium itself 🏟️



Live entertainment, including music and food stalls 🎤🍢



Great for families and large groups



Sometimes organized by fan clubs or local government



Look out for major events like Euro 2024 replays, Asian Cup, or World Cup qualifiers — these zones go all out!

4. Streaming Online: Nobar TV and Nobartv

For fans who prefer to watch matches from home, Nobar TV and Nobartv are lifesavers. These online platforms let you stream matches live and even catch replays. Whether you’re commuting or just want to watch on your phone, they’re super convenient.

Features of Nobar TV and Nobartv:

Live streaming in HD



Mobile and desktop friendly 📱💻



Easy navigation with match schedules



Regular updates on upcoming games and results



Whether it’s a quiet match night at home or a party with friends, these platforms ensure you never miss a goal.

Final Thoughts

From buzzing sports bars to cozy cafés, outdoor fan zones, and reliable streaming on Nobar TV and Nobartv, there are countless ways to enjoy live football in Indonesia. 2025 promises to be a thrilling year for the sport — so whether you’re in Bali, Jakarta, Medan, or even a small village, there’s a way for you to join in on the excitement. ⚽🇮🇩

So grab your jersey, call your friends, or log in online — football is waiting!