Where do criminals get their guns to attack innocent Nigerians everyday?

It is trite law in Nigeria that anyone found with an unlicensed gun will be arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms under Robbery and firearms Act, which punishable by severe penalties. Nigerians are knocking on the door of the presidency for adequate protection. Section 33(1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended 2010 says: Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.

Many innocent Nigerians are shot and killed by armed robbers, bandits, kidnappers and secret cult members with unlicensed guns. I have one important question to ask president Bola Tinubu.

The said question is this: What does the Federal government of Nigeria expect an average Nigeria to use for self- defence when their home is invaded by armed robbers at midnight? Some security night guards have been killed during midnight robbery attacks.

This is the right time for the presidency to mandate the Inspector General of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to talk tough by sending all his officers to all nook and crannies of Nigeria to seize all unlicensed guns from the criminals, and also to arrest those who are importing illegal firearms into Nigeria.

ALSO READ: I never told anyone I wanted third term, Obasanjo opens up

Nigerians must be allowed to live. The incessant killing of innocent Nigerians must stop. The recent killing of innocent worshippers while observing their prayers in the mosque is very inhuman and barbaric.

It is the duty of the presidency to stop the criminals from invading churches and mosques while praying.

Mumin writes from Ibadan.