Whenever you travel during holidays, keep this in mind…

Safety is something that drivers should keep in mind at all times. When operating a motorised vehicle, you have a responsibility to do your part to keep the roadways safe for yourself, other drivers, passengers, and others whom may be affected by traffic accidents. It is important you remember these tips at all times.

Stay alert – Actively pay attention to your actions and those of the drivers around you when you are driving.

Avoid Assumptions – Don’t make the mistake of assuming that other drivers are going to do or what you think they should do.

Use turn signals/indicator – While you can’t depend on others always signalling their intentions when driving, you can certainly control whether or not they have realistic expectations for your actions. Always use your turn signals in advance of making a lane change or turning.

Buckle up – Wearing your seat belt is an essential safety tip for drivers. Not only are you more likely to get injured in an accident if you aren’t wearing a seat belt, but you can also be fined by law enforcement officers for failing to do so.

Follow traffic signals – Pay close attention to and obey stop signs and traffic lights.

Do not actively use your phone and drive – It is never acceptable to send text messages, emails, use social media and video calls when operating a motor vehicle. You can also be arrested and fined by law enforcement officers for doing so.

Obey speed limits – When driving, it’s important to stick to the posted speed limit at all times. The restrictions placed on vehicle speed are not established arbitrarily. Rather, they are carefully selected to maximise safety for drivers and for individuals in the homes, businesses, and other organisations in the areas where roadways are located.

Adjust for weather- When the weather is less than perfect, such as rainy or foggy conditions, use extra precautions when driving and follow guidelines for staying safe in the particular situation you are facing.

Exercise patience – Many accidents are caused by impatient drivers who are rushing to get from point A to point B. While time is certainly a valid consideration when travelling, safety is even more important. After all, if you are involved in an accident, you’ll certainly experience more of a challenge arriving at your destination on time than if you simply exhibit patience while driving.

Be predictable – Don’t make sudden stops or lane changes. Instead, take care to ensure that other drivers are likely to be able to predict your actions to maximise safety.

Never drive under the influence – It’s essential to avoid operating a vehicle if you have been drinking, taking certain types of prescription or non-prescription drugs, or are otherwise impaired.

Yield right of way – When other drivers have the right of way, be sure to yield to them. Also, don’t make the mistake of assuming that everyone else will yield to you when they should.

Know where you are going – Plan your travel route ahead of time so that you aren’t struggling to figure out where to go while you are operating a motorised vehicle.

Proper vehicle maintenance – Take care to ensure that your automobile stays in good working condition. This includes keeping fluids topped off, performing schedule engine maintenance, making certain tyres have sufficient air, and ensuring that the vehicle’s exterior lights are functional at all times.

Be reminded that your journey will be smooth if you drive with caution. Be a careful driver, your family, loved ones and country need you alive.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Whenever you travel during Whenever you travel during

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Whenever you travel during Whenever you travel during