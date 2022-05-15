When world Egbe Day was celebrated amidst pumps and glitz

This year’s world Egbe festival was well celebrated in a very unique way as Oba Asagbemi Fasagbade kinni Amotekun keji Erujeje of Akoko land, hosted dignities within and outside the country.

The festival which was held at Gberefu beach Badagry Lagos was a three days event which kicked off on Tuesday, 26th April,2022 with Olosa day celebration at Ghaho Marina, Eti -Osa, Badagry and climax on Thursday, 28 April, 2022 with Aje Olokun celebration. Fuji superstar, Alhaji Sefiu Adekunle Alao was on stage to entertained the guest at Gberefu beach Badagry Lagos.

Speaking during the three days festival, His Majesty, Oba Asagbemi Temidara Ariwajoye Fasagbade kinni, Oba Egbe Agbaye, stated that it was a long journey to a successful event which he said he gave kudos to his planning committee team.

“The festival is 9 years old. The first edition was held in Ibadan in 2013. And for Intenses and purposes the world Egbe festival was established and registered with corporate affairs commission Abuja Nigeria, on February 14 2012 at Ibadan by Traditional group of Egbe Onisese Isembaye Cultural and Traditional Religion Worshipers Association of Nigeria and overseas under the leadership of Oba Asagbemi Temidara Ariwajoye Fasagbade kinni Amotekun keji Erujeje of Akoko land the Oba Asa Agbaye and Oba Egbe Agbaye the Alaga Ogboni Alale Agbaye ,so we are legally established. We have come a long way that is why I stated that this year event was very unique and special. And I have to acknowledged my team for a wonderful team work for the successful hosting of this year edition.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE