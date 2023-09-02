A marriage proposal, to most women, is something sacrosanct, that creates a moment of intense joy and lingering memories. When, where, and how the proposal takes place could be as important as marriage itself. This interesting topic is what we are looking at today. BALIKIS SALIA, TEMILOLUWA AKINOLA, and OLUWADARASIMI FAJOBI assisted in sourcing the responses to this topic. Below are the responses of our contributors:

Dehinbo idowu

The question of when should be God’s time because God’s time is the best for everything and anything. I want it to be between the both of us with few friends. I do not want a public proposal. I want everything to be moderate — I do not want a situation where a lot of people would be looking at me. If possible, it should be both of us only. But, if not, it should be with a few friends and families with some religious leaders. I want a moderate and classic proposal. It should not necessarily have to be public.

Teniola Omolara

I want him to propose to me in a good and nice way. I want something decent and godly. It should be between the both of us, his friends and mine with our families. Things like this are good, classic and okay. Whenever it would happen, I want it to be like a get-together party — then, boom, he proposes in the presence of his friends and family. I do not like something public. I want it to happen in a nice place with our friends and families. Whatever would make it public should the pictures we take together and decide to post to feed the eyes of people who were not there. Something small and classic is the best for me.

Oyelade Damilola

I want my man to propose to me on my birthday or any big occasion. A restaurant or somewhere in a public place is fine. He could invite his friends, but they should not know what the occasion is about. After the proposal, a party could follow because it calls for a big celebration.

Bunmi Oke





Every woman’s dream is to have a special proposal and wedding. Sometimes, it is assumed that the more romantic the proposal is, the happily ever after is assured by the man. Most women would like to be proposed to in either Dubai or Paris. There is also the assumption that the honeymoon would be more romantic. I would love to be proposed to in a beautiful city, romantic restaurant, with all my friends and family present. A young lady, whose boyfriend was a pilot, was proposed to during a flight the captain was on, with all her friends and loved ones. When he proposed at more than 33,000 feet, she could not say no. It was so dreamy. I am not saying that I like that, but I want something close to it − something unique, that says ‘us’.

Ayobami Azare

When should my man propose to me? It should be a time when we are both ready to make a life-long commitment when we are financially stable and a time when we have both achieved certain life milestones like graduation, getting a job, and the like. I would prefer him to incorporate a surprise element like hiding the ring in a piece of cake or a treasure hunt. And it should be in a location that holds sentimental value or a beautiful natural setting.

Fatimoh Alabi

I want my partner to ask me to marry him when our level of readiness is up to it. I would want the proposal to take place during a special dinner outing. I want a paper where he melts his heart for me to read by starting with “Oye mi”. That would make me travel the globe and send butterflies racing through my stomach. He would then put the ring on my finger and give it a tender peck. And the rest of the evening should be spent exchanging beautiful words and laughter.

Olugbenle Abimbola

I want my man to propose to me on my birthday in Paris. I want him to propose to me in private — do not feel comfortable with public gatherings — after a heartfelt speech about his love for me. It would be a special and memorable moment.

Iteoluwakiisi Dada

At the moment, I do not have a man. But a woman can still dream. I have always dreamt of who my future husband would be. Would he be an acquaintance or a stranger? The argument of when a woman should get married has always been a debate. Some say 25 or less, but I would say 27. Marriage is not something I would like to rush into without being emotionally and spiritually prepared for it. That is not to say that a woman of 25 or less cannot be fully equipped for marriage. 27 is simply my preferred age for marriage.

I would not want to be proposed to in a crowded place. I would like him to propose to me, either where we first met or at our favourite hangout. How would he propose? He would be on a knee, and ‘See what the Lord has done’ by Nathaniel Bassey would be playing softly in the background. It would be classic, but not so extravagant. And my friends would be there as well to cheer me on.

Adeola Racheal

I want it to be two of us in his sitting room and he pops the question. That is fine. I do not like noise at all.

Isabel Isabella

He would secretly sneak into my room, wake me up from sleep with a ring on my finger, and a write-up everywhere that says: “Will you marry me and live with me forever?”

Adaja Feyintola

I do not want much, and do not want the proposal in the public. I would be happy if it could be on my birthday date. We should be together only, no third party. It is beautiful this way. Marriage is beyond frivolity.

Bukola Afolabi

I want him to propose to me in the bank, in front of the cashier, with money in his hands.

