When Runsewe took cultural exhibition to mother’s celebration of life

The Director-General, National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Segun Runsewe has continued to give Nigeria rich cultural potentialities a vintage position in all sphere of life through innovative brand promotion and diplomacy.

His practical interest in making culture hold the ace at all times is also a credit that has not only stood him out as a cultural ambassador, but has also made him a point of reference in cultural promotion in Nigeria and Africa; one of the reasons he was appointed President, World Craft Council, African Region.

His promises to give his mother (late Mrs Felicia Adesola Runsewe) a cultural burial came to play at the venue of the post interment reception, Eagle Club, Surulere in Lagos, where the hall was beautifully adorned with arts, crafts and cultural symbols of a country with diverse and unique identity.

It was a showcase of the richness of Nigeria’s cultural splendour, displaying iconic cultural souvenirs that cut across the six geo political zones, showing how late Mrs Felicia Runsewe, popularly called Mama Kaduna touched lives during her life-time without considering boundaries and borders.

The upscale venue wore various indigenous craft works, made from art materials carefully blended with local fabrics, showcasing the unique and entrepreneurial skills of Nigerians in interior and exterior decorations.

At the entrance, a canoe fully captured in a row mission, flanked by a dummy of the iconic Eyo masquerade raved the imagination of invitees, who reflexively took to selfies to capture the grand cultural innovation.

Runsewe had assured that the burial activities of his late mother, would become a veritable platform to empower and showcase talents and community of craft entrepreneurs with gifts and skills on indigenous decorative fabrics and Arts works and without holding brief for anyone, the hall was a display of Nigeria culture in all ramification.

Also the music entertainers at the venue were not left out as they added glamour through their cross-cultural music vendition, bringing back sweet memories of indigenous and contemporary folk songs.

The high point of the performance was when the Nigerian Afrojuju crooner, Sir Shina Peters took to the stage for his astounding display of different tracks from his many hit albums.

The 3,000 capacity Eagle Club hall, no doubt was the talk of the reception as local craft and art works were lavishly and creatively employed as a true reflection of the emerging Nigerian cultural market, with potential to create jobs and generate revenue while closing the door to reliance on foreign decor market.

The use of balloons and other foreign decorations materials is certainly threatened with this new Nigerian cultural initiative.

Apart from the crafts and arts display which attracted the guests at the event, the Nigerian rich kitchens were not left out, as guests had sumptuous flavour of various indigenous cuisines to pick from, an indication that Nigerian creative gastronomy can compete favourably with any other brands on the world cuisines stage.

Indeed, the cultural pre and post transition outings for Runsewe’s mother had opened up the many value chain in the Nigerian creative cultural tourism industry, hardly factored and appreciated before now.

No doubt, mama Kaduna is no more with us, the culturaliasation of her passage by her only son, had enriched the community of local crafts enterprenueurs, empowering their very visibility and their job creation potentiality, a post COVID-19 gains which must push the button of cultural tourism beyond the national frontier.

And in line with the COVID-19 protocols, all the gates and entrances, at the chapel of light church Idi Araba, venue of the commendation service and the reception at the eagle club, were manned by a medical emergency team, with face masks and sanitisers for all invitees, in total compliance with the mandatory COVID preventive culture.

