When royal fathers worshipped the King of kings

Just as King David praised the LORD in the presence of the whole assembly of the nation of Israel, traditional rulers from various geographical locations of the country replicated the same act at this year’s edition of Kings’ Day of Praise, held at the Bishop’s Court, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, last Thursday.

The stage came alive when Oba (Dr) Adedapo Tejuoso through his Oba Karunwi III Evangelical Movement (OKTEM), led other traditional fathers into God’s presence with praises and thanksgiving.

The event, which was the 19th edition, also marked the first anniversary of Oba Tejuoso’s inauguration as the grand patron of the African Church Worldwide.

Gospel ministers who ushered in the traditional fathers, clerics and dignitaries included music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, who also doubled as the chairman on the occasion; Evangelist Funmi Aragbaye; Evangelist Bukola Akinade (Senwele Jesu); Akin Jiboke; Divine Sisters; Ayan Jesu, and Aduke Gold, among others.

The venue was filled with intense praise as traditional fathers from various states dazzled other guests as they rendered praises to God.

The event did not go without supplications to God over the nation, Ogun State, the state governor, royal fathers and the various kingdoms represented.

According to the convener, Oba Tejusoso, it was another time to come before God in unity to sing praises to Him, noting that, “the Lord is good and His mercies endureth forever. Therefore, let everything that hath breath praise the Lord. God has been good to us. He has been faithful and He has proven Himself to be the one true King of kings and the Lord of lords.”

Speaking about the programme, Oba Tejuoso noted that, “God has been the sustainer of the event since 2004 and the 19th edition of the royal gathering is an indication of His habitation in our midst. The annual kings, queens, princes, chiefs and men of God is done to praise and appreciate the creator of the universe, who our ultimate King for His love so tender, care, and protection.

“Pastor E. A. Adeboye (my mentor who led me to Jesus Christ 30 years ago) once said that, how you approach a house will determine whether you will be welcomed or chased out. If you approach the door and knock, you will be attended to as a lady or gentleman, but if you break through the window, you will surely be taken for a burglar, thief or robber and met with severe resistance. Your approach matters! To enter into God’s presence, you must follow heaven’s protocol.

“He deserves our thanksgiving, praise and worship for we are created just for that. Let us, therefore, join the 24 elders above to cast our crowns before the throne of grace and fall down to worship Him as this is our aspiration for eternity, God willing. Practice makes perfect.”

In his words, the chairman on the occasion, Evangelist Obey-Fabiyi, appreciated everyone including the royal fathers, clerics, and dignitaries who graced the event.

“Despite all that is happening around us, I believe we all have reasons to be indeed grateful to God. It is by His mercies that we have not been consumed. From Boko-Haram and Niger-Delta insurgency, kidnapping and banditry to the national economic recession, we are still very alive, hale and hearty.





“So, with this, let us all put on our dancing shoes and lift up our hands in adoration to our God, even as we shower Him with encomiums that He alone deserves. For the Lord is good and His mercies endureth forever more. Without gainsaying, He deserves us to show our heartfelt appreciation unto the Lord for keeping us alive and healthy. As a matter of fact, our praises of today, will be an assurance and guarantee of God’s guidance and protection to our country’s democratic, security, and economic prowess,” he added.

Some of the 21 royal fathers in Nigerian and 16 from other countries and dignitaries who graced the event included Chief (Mrs) Bola Obasanjo; the oloris of Oba Tejuoso; Onpetu of Ijeru land, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran and his wife, Esther, among others.

